Coronavirus Updates: 13,091 New Cases and 340 Deaths Reported in Last 24 Hrs; Molnupiravir to Get India's Nod 'Within Days'

Coronavirus Updates:: India reports 13,091 new cases and 340 deaths in the last 24 hours; Active caseload stands at 1,38,556 ( lowest in 266 days) according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.10 per cent. It has been less than two per cent for last 38 days. The weekly positivity rate was also recorded at 1.18 per cent. Read More
Stating that the fight against COVID-19 is at the final stage, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday cautioned against letting the guard down before it is completely over and requested states to enhance the vaccination coverage and motivate the over 12 crore beneficiaries who are due for their second dose to take it.
He also urged states and union territories to ensure the entire adult population is administered the first dose during the ongoing ‘Har Ghar Dastak’ campaign.
At least 89 per cent of the eligible population in Maharashtra’s Raigad district has been administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, a senior official said on Thursday. Over 26.81 lakh people have taken the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 8,08,747 have been administered both jabs, said Dr Kiran Patil, CEO of the Raigad Zilla Parishad. As many as 2,30,425 people have not been inoculated so far, he said. There are 569 vaccination centres in the district, of which 245 are under the zilla parishad and 268 are private centres, the official said.
The COVID-19 vaccines are available at 28 rural hospitals, 28 vaccination centres under the Panvel Municipal Corporation, he added.
Odisha’s COVID-19 tally rose to 10,44,699 on Thursday as 271 more people tested positive for the infection, 106 less than the previous day, a health department bulletin said. Two more persons one each in Khurda and Bhadrak districts — succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 8,370. Fifty-three other patients have also died due to comorbidities so far, according to the Health Department.
Khurda district, of which the state capital Bhubaneswar is a part, reported 112 cases, followed by Cuttack with 23 infections. Sixty new patients are in the 0-18 age group. The number of active COVID-19 cases dropped to 2,932 as 317 more patients recuperated in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 10,33,344, the bulletin said.
Ladakh recorded 15 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the infection tally in the Union territory to 21,087, while the active cases went up to 129, officials said on Thursday. The region has registered 209 Covid-related deaths — 151 in Leh and 58 in Kargil — since the outbreak of the pandemic last year. Eleven patients were cured and discharged from hospitals in Leh. The total number of cured patients is 20,749, they said.
Of the total 15 fresh cases, all of these cases were reported in Leh, they said. A total of 425 sample reports in Ladakh were found negative, they said. There was no death reported due to Covid in Ladakh on Wednesday. The total number of active cases in Ladakh has gone up to 129, including 126 in Leh and 3 in the Kargil district.
US President Joe Biden cited India and Brazil to explain how the complex global supply chain has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in higher prices and long delays in shipment of products, ahead of Christmas. Speaking in Baltimore on Wednesday, Biden vowed to modernise America’s ports, airports and freight rail to make it easier for the US companies to get their goods to market and end supply chain woes.
Biden said as long as goods and materials are reaching where they need to reach in time, there’s usually no need to worry about the supply chains. The COVID-19 pandemic has stretched global supply chains like never before, he said, adding that suddenly, when you go to order a pair of sneakers or a bicycle or Christmas presents for the family, you’re met with higher prices and long delays".
Mizoram on Thursday reported 531 new COVID-19 cases, six more than the previous day, pushing the tally to 1,26,917, a health department official said. The COVID-19 death toll remained at 456 as now new fatality was reported, he said. The single-day positivity rate increased to 11.11 per cent from 10.69 per cent the previous day as the fresh cases were detected from 4,780 sample tests, the official said.
At least 119 children were among the newly infected people, he said. Three patients have travel history, while 528 people were found to have locally contracted the disease, he said. Mizoram currently has 5,939 active COVID-19 cases, while 1,20,522 people have recovered from the disease, including 371 on Wednesday.
The COVID-19 recovery rate now is 94.96 per cent and the death rate is 0.35 per cent. According to the State Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP), more than 13.60 lakh samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far.
Germany registered a record 50,196 new Covid-19 infections Thursday, according to health authorities. It is the first time Germany has exceeded 50,000 cases since the beginning of the pandemic and comes as infections and deaths have soared since mid-October. Outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel has described the rise in infections as “dramatic". “The pandemic is returning in a new spectacular fashion," her spokesperson said, calling on regional authorities to take further steps to quell the outbreak. Pressure is also building on hospitals, in an outbreak blamed on Germany’s relatively low vaccination rates of just over 67%.
Beijing sealed off a large downtown mall and locked down several residential communities Thursday in response to a recent Covid flare-up, as the latest nationwide wave spread to the capital’s central districts. The latest spike occurred as a sensitive three-day meeting of top Communist Party leaders wraps up in the capital.
China has largely curbed widespread transmission of Covid-19 through snap lockdowns, mass testing and travel restrictions, but authorities remain on high alert after a nationwide spike in local outbreaks linked to domestic travel in the past month. Six new cases were found in the central districts of Chaoyang and Haidian Thursday morning, local media reported, all close contacts of people infected recently in northeastern Jilin province.
India added 13,091 new coronavirus infections in a span of 24 hours taking the country’s total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,44,01,670, while the active cases declined to 1,38,556, the lowest in 266 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday. The death toll climbed to 4,62,189 with 340 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am. The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 20,000 for 34 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 137 consecutive days now. The active cases comprise 0.40 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.25 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said.
The COVID-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands remained unchanged at 7,665 as no fresh infection was detected on Thursday, a health bulletin said. The Union territory’s coronavirus death toll also remained unchanged at 129 as no fresh fatality was registered, it said. The archipelago now has nine active cases, while 7,527 people have been cured of the disease to date. The administration has thus far tested over 6.11 lakh samples for COVID-19, and inoculated over 2.94 lakh people, of whom 2.18 lakh have been fully vaccinated, it said.
Arunachal Pradesh’s COVID-19 tally rose to 55,202 on Thursday as five more people tested positive for the infection, a senior health official said. The coronavirus death toll remained unchanged at 280 as no fresh fatality was registered, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said. The northeastern state now has 47 active cases, while 54,875 people have recovered from the disease so far, including two on Wednesday. The recovery rate among the COVID-19 patients in the state stood at 99.41 per cent.
West Kameng district has the highest number of active cases at 11, followed by Tawang (eight) and Shi-Yomi (five), he said. The state has thus far tested over 11.90 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 717 on Wednesday, the SSO said, adding that the positivity rate stood at 0.69 per cent. State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung said that a total of 13,46,219 people have been inoculated so far.
Christian Drosten, one of Germany’s top virologists, has warned that a further 100,000 people will die from Covid-19 if nothing is done to halt an aggressive fourth wave, the BBC reported. Case numbers have soared as Germany on Wednesday registered its highest rate of infection since the pandemic began, with almost 40,000 cases in a day.
“We have to act right now," said Drosten, who described a real emergency situation, the report said. Doctors in the intensive care Covid ward at Leipzig University Hospital have warned that this fourth wave could be the worst yet. The state of Saxony has the highest seven-day infection rate in Germany at 459 cases per 100,000 people. The national rate is 232. It also has the lowest take-up of vaccine: 57 per cent of the population here have been immunised, the report added. Germany’s Health Minister has publicly blamed those people for the soaring cases, describing the current situation as a “pandemic of the unvaccinated".
In an effort to make vaccination a social event and reach out to the remotest part of the state, the West Bengal Health Department has decided to launch a house-to-house campaign to identify the beneficiaries who are yet to be administered the first dose of the vaccine. A notification issued by the Health Department to all the chief medical officers of the districts said, “The state of West Bengal has been successfully implementing the Covid vaccination programme since its inception on January 16, 2021, and till date it has administered 7.4 crore doses cumulatively (including 1st and 2nd doses)."
The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered so far in the financial capital crossed 1.5 crore on Wednesday, the city civic body said. A total of 1,50,67,883 doses, including the first and the second doses, have been administered so far in Mumbai till 6.30 pm on Wednesday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a release. The milestone of administering 50 lakh jabs in Mumbai was achieved on June 26 and the feat of administering one core jabs was achieved on September 4, 2021, it said. However, about 92,36,500 eligible citizens are yet to be vaccinated (with both doses) in the jurisdiction of the BMC. Of them, 92,04,950 citizens or 99 per cent have taken the first jab. A total of 58,62,933 citizens have taken the second dose of vaccine till 6:30 PM on Wednesday.
Assam on Wednesday reported 263 new COVID-19 cases, 16 more than the previous day, pushing the tally to 6,13,061, according to the bulletin issued by the National Health Mission. The new cases were detected out of 38,155 tests with the daily test positivity rate of 0.69 per cent. On Tuesday the state had reported 247 COVID-19 cases and the daily test positivity rate was 0.53 per cent. Kamrup (Metro) district reported 121 new cases followed by 20 in Barpeta and 14 each in Kamrup (Rural) and Nalbari, among others during the day. A COVID-19 death was reported from Baksa district, pushing the death toll to 6,035. The number of active COVID-19 cases declined to 1,932 from 1954 on Tuesday, according to the bulletin.
Belgian authorities said on Wednesday they approved plans to have a COVID-19 booster shot for all who would want one. Health ministers from the nation’s different regions said that on top of the booster shots for health professionals and the over-65 age group which are already being administered, it will start preparing a booster vaccination campaign for those younger. It also approved a booster jab for those who have received the one-dose J&J vaccine. Even though Belgium has one of the highest vaccination rates in Europe, it is currently struggling to contain a fourth spike of the pandemic.
Mumbai on Wednesday reported 347 new coronavirus infections and three fatalities. It took the caseload in the financial capital of the country to 7,58,536 and the death toll to 16,285, a civic official said. While fresh cases have been on a steady rise, after a gap of three days, the city logged more than 300 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. It had reported 279 COVID-19 cases and one death on Tuesday. There are now 2,761 active COVID-19 cases in Mumbai as 363 patients were discharged from the hospitals during the day. The total of recovered patients rose to 7,36,947. As many as 38,661 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of tests conducted so far to 1,17,54,729.
There are 15 sealed buildings in the city. Buildings are sealed when five or more COVID-19 patients are found on the premises. The average recovery rate of the city is 97 per cent.
Chhattisgarh’s COVID-19 tally reached 10,06,245 with the addition of 25 cases while the overall death roll rose to 13,587 with one more person succumbing to the infection, an official said. The recovery count in Chhattisgarh reached 9,92,435 after 14 people were discharged from hospitals and 20 completed home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 223 active cases, he said. “Raipur district recorded nine new cases while the Durg district added four cases and the Bilaspur district three cases. Also, five districts, including Kanker, reported one case each. No fresh case was reported in 18 districts," he said.
The World Health Organization reported that coronavirus deaths rose by 10% in Europe in the past week, making it the only world region where both COVID-19 cases and deaths are steadily increasing. It was the sixth consecutive week that the virus has risen across the continent. In its weekly report on the pandemic, the U.N. health agency said there were about 3.1 million new cases globally, about a 1% increase from the previous week. Nearly two-thirds of the coronavirus infections - 1.9 million - were in Europe, where cases rose by 7%.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,38,00,925 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.34 per cent. The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 110.23 crore. India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.
The 340 new fatalities include 259 from Kerala and 17 from Maharashtra.Of the 259 deaths, 48 were reported over the last few days and 211 were designated as Covid deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and Supreme Court directions, a Kerala state government release said on Wednesday. A total of 4,62,189 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,40,447 from Maharashtra, 38,131 from Karnataka, 36,247 from Tamil Nadu, 34,621 from Kerala, 25,091 from Delhi, 22,904 from Uttar Pradesh and 19,267 from West Bengal.
The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities. “Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research,” the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.
While several countries have begun inoculating a section of the population with booster shots, Bharat Biotech CMD Krishna Ella said that a booster dose would be ideal at six months after receiving the second dose of the anti-Covid vaccine. A final decision was up to the government, he added.
Ella was speaking at the Times Now Summit 2021, where he also talked about delays by the World Health Organisation (WHO) in granting emergency use approval for Covaxin, Ella blamed the “negative campaign” against the vaccine in India. Hinting at politics as a possible factor behind the negative reports, Ella recalled how soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the Covaxin shot to express confidence in Indian science, innovation and ‘atma-nirbhar’ capabilities.
Meanwhile, Emergency Use Authorisation for the Merck drug Molnupiravir- an oral antiviral medicine for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Covid-19, is likely in a few days, Dr Ram Vishwakarma, Chairman of the Covid Strategy Group, CSIR, told NDTV. The medicine is meant for adults who are at risk for progressing to severe Covid-19 or hospitalization.
In West Bengal, the government is soon going to launch a house-to-house campaign for Covid vaccination, for people who have not taken either a second dose or both doses. West Bengal’s COVID-19 tally surged to 16,00,732 as the state reported 853 new infections on Wednesday, 65 more than the previous day, a health department bulletin said.
Of the 853 new cases, the city reported 227 cases and neighbouring North 24 Parganas district 153, it said. Fifteen new fatalities pushed the COVID-19 death toll to 19,267.
