Coronavirus Updates: 13,091 New Cases and 340 Deaths Reported in Last 24 Hrs; Molnupiravir to Get India's Nod 'Within Days'

It has been below two per cent for the last 48 days, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,38,00,925 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.34 per cent. The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 110.23 crore. India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

The 340 new fatalities include 259 from Kerala and 17 from Maharashtra.Of the 259 deaths, 48 were reported over the last few days and 211 were designated as Covid deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and Supreme Court directions, a Kerala state government release said on Wednesday. A total of 4,62,189 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,40,447 from Maharashtra, 38,131 from Karnataka, 36,247 from Tamil Nadu, 34,621 from Kerala, 25,091 from Delhi, 22,904 from Uttar Pradesh and 19,267 from West Bengal.

The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities. “Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research,” the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

While several countries have begun inoculating a section of the population with booster shots, Bharat Biotech CMD Krishna Ella said that a booster dose would be ideal at six months after receiving the second dose of the anti-Covid vaccine. A final decision was up to the government, he added.

Ella was speaking at the Times Now Summit 2021, where he also talked about delays by the World Health Organisation (WHO) in granting emergency use approval for Covaxin, Ella blamed the “negative campaign” against the vaccine in India. Hinting at politics as a possible factor behind the negative reports, Ella recalled how soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the Covaxin shot to express confidence in Indian science, innovation and ‘atma-nirbhar’ capabilities.

Meanwhile, Emergency Use Authorisation for the Merck drug Molnupiravir- an oral antiviral medicine for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Covid-19, is likely in a few days, Dr Ram Vishwakarma, Chairman of the Covid Strategy Group, CSIR, told NDTV. The medicine is meant for adults who are at risk for progressing to severe Covid-19 or hospitalization.

In West Bengal, the government is soon going to launch a house-to-house campaign for Covid vaccination, for people who have not taken either a second dose or both doses. West Bengal’s COVID-19 tally surged to 16,00,732 as the state reported 853 new infections on Wednesday, 65 more than the previous day, a health department bulletin said.

Of the 853 new cases, the city reported 227 cases and neighbouring North 24 Parganas district 153, it said. Fifteen new fatalities pushed the COVID-19 death toll to 19,267.

