Highest Tally in 4 Months, Maharashtra Sees 2,701 New Covid Cases; 1,765 Infections in Mumbai Alone

In a startling increase in daily Covid-19 cases, Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 2,701 new infections, highest in nearly four months, and zero fatality. The state had last recorded 2,797 fresh cases on February 17 this year. The active cases stand at 9,806. On Tuesday, Maharashtra had reported 1,881 coronavirus cases, a sizable increase compared to 1,036 infections reported the previous day.

Meanwhile, Mumbai logged its highest single day count since January 26 with 1,765 new Covid-19 cases taking the active caseload in the city to 7,000, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in its bulletin.

Of the 1,765 new patients, 1,682 are asymptomatic. The remaining 83 symptomatic patients have been admitted to hospitals and 11 of them are on oxygen support, the bulletin said. Out of the 24,598 hospital beds, only 293 are occupied. The recovery rate of Covid-19 patients is 98 per cent.

Advertisement

The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT-B) has reported close to 30 Covid-19 cases over the last three days, an increase from nine cases reported between May 16 and May 22.

Citing an increase in Covid infections, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on June 4 appealed to people to wear masks. “There has been some increase in positive cases in limited cluster areas like Mumbai, Pune, Thane, and Palghar districts, leading to the hike in India’s active cases. Thus, we appeal to the public to wear masks in areas of surge," said Tope.

Incidentally, daily coronavirus infections in India were recorded above 5,000 after 93 days, while the active cases rose to 28,857, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

A total of 5,233 infections and seven fresh fatalities were recorded in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am stated. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.67 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.12 per cent, according to the ministry.

Advertisement

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.