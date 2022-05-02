Coronavirus Updates: Puja, Namaz in Public Banned Near Delhi as Gautam Budh Nagar Imposes Curbs; India Sees 3,157 Cases in Last 24 Hrs

Coronavirus Updates: As Covid-19 infections continued to inch up in India for the third week running, Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Budh Nagar administration imposed prohibitory orders in Delhi’s neighbourhood under section 144 from May 1 to May 31.

“No one should be allowed to conduct any protests or hunger strike without the permission of the higher authorities. Organising puja and offering of Namaz in public places will not be allowed," the police commissionerate of Gautam Budh Nagar said, adding that wearing face masks is also a must in public places. The order further stated that social distancing in schools during the exams has to be maintained with proper Covid-19 guidelines.

The directive came as India reported over 22,200 fresh Covid cases in the week (April 25-May 1), up 41% from the previous week’s tally of nearly 15,800. According to a report in Times of India, last week, cases had seen a 96% surge. Delhi, Haryana and UP accounted for 68% of all new cases. Importantly, deaths from the virus were not rising.

Here are All the Covid-related Updates:

• India on Monday recorded 3,157 new cases in the last 24 hours. Fresh cases of Covid-19 registered a rise in 20 states/Union territories in the week ending Sunday, indicating that infections were continuing to spread in the country.

