Samples of Marion Biotech's Syrup Being Tested in Chandigarh Amid Uzbekistan Deaths Charge

The samples of cough syrup, ‘Doc-1 Max’, have been taken from Marion Biotech’s Noida manufacturing facility and sent to Regional Drugs Testing Laboratory (RDTL) in Chandigarh for testing, Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Thursday.

The samples were taken during a joint inspection conducted at Noida drugs firm by Uttar Pradesh Drug Control officers and Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) team.

A statement by Union health ministry stated that under directions of Mandaviya, CDSCO is in “regular contact with the national drug regulator of Uzbekistan regarding the matter since December 27."

The statement further said that Marion Biotech is a licensed manufacturer and holds license for manufacturing of Doc-1 Max syrup and tablet for export purpose granted by Uttar Pradesh Drugs Controller.

Marion Biotech is headquartered in Noida, and operates primarily in the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, herbal and cosmetics businesses. As per the company’s LinkedIn page, it is a flagship company of the Emenox Group.

News18.com had on Wednesday highlighted reports on Uzbeki news website AKI.com that alleged the syrup, ‘Dok-1 Max’, manufactured by Marion Biotech was to blame for the deaths of around 18 children. According to the report, the children were hospitalised with acute respiratory diseases.

Uzbeki media reports have quoted Uzbekistan’s health ministry’s primary laboratory studies which showed the presence of ethylene glycol—the deadly chemical which was held responsible for deaths in the Gambia—in the Dok-1 Max syrup.

A response from the World Health Organization to an email sent by News18.com said: “WHO is in contact with health authorities in Uzbekistan and is ready to assist in further investigations".

Mails sent to Marion Biotech and Uzbekistan’s health ministry did not fetch any response. A text message dropped to two spokespersons of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare is yet to elicit a reaction. This report will be updated as soon as any of them sends a reply.

