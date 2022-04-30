Could Have Done So Much with My Life: 1997 Connaught Place Shootout Survivor

Every now and then Tarun Preet Singh harks back to the ill-fated day in 1997 when he had a brush with death and lost his two friends in a police shootout in central Delhi’s Connaught Place. Singh, who was in his early 20s then, was shot seven times, underwent surgery and spent the next five years recovering from his injuries. He was forced to drop out of school.

Twenty-five years on, a shrapnel lodged in his head and slight disability in his right hand are constant reminders of the day when his life changed forever. “I could have done so much with my life if I had not got entangled in the shootout. My life would have been completely different," Singh told .

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.