‘Couldn’t Agree More’, US Lauds PM Modi’s Ukraine Remarks, Defends F-16 Sale to Pak Citing ‘Obligation’

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, on Tuesday, lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remark on the Russian-Ukraine war and said he ‘couldn’t agree more’, with the Indian PM’s statement that “this is not an era or the time for war".

“I really want to emphasize what PM Modi said, I think he captured, as well as anyone I have heard, fundamentally what this moment is about as he said, this is not an era, the time for war & we could not agree more," Blinken said during a joint press conference with External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar.

Recently, PM Modi during his highly anticipated bilateral meeting with Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the SCO Summit told the Russian premier that this was not the era of war. “Today’s era isn’t of war and I’ve spoken to you about it on call. Today, we’ll get the opportunity to talk about how can we progress on the path of peace. India and Russia have stayed together with each other for several decades," Modi told Putin during the meeting.

Advertisement

Calling the partnership between India and the US the ‘most consequential’ in the world, Blinken said “no two countries have a greater ability, opportunity and responsibility to try to shape the future".

The US Secretary of State further said that during today’s meeting and last night’s dinner with Jaishankar, both countries discussed ways to strengthen their strategic partnership further and advance shared objectives.

“With India holding the presidency at the UNSC in December and taking over the presidency at G20 next year, we will be able to drive more global cooperation and action together," he added.

On F-16 security assistance To Pakistan

Advertisement

Blinken defended US’ decision to approve a USD 450 million F-16 fighter jet fleet sustainment programme to Pakistan, saying it is “our obligation" to provide military equipment to ensure that the planes are maintained and sustained to bolster Islamabad’s capability to deal with “clear" terrorist threats.

Early this month, the Biden administration reversed the decision of the previous Trump administration to suspend military aid to Islamabad for providing safe havens for the Afghan Taliban and the Haqqani network, and approved the F-16 fighter jet fleet sustainment programme to Pakistan.

Advertisement

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who is on a visit to the US, has questioned the rationale behind Washington’s USD 450 million F-16 security assistance to Pakistan.

“This is a sustained program for F-16s that Pakistan has long had. These are not new, this is sustaining what they have. We’ve a responsibility and obligation to whomever we provide military equipment to, that it’s maintained and sustained. That’s our obligation," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in response to questions on the issue.

Advertisement

Blinken said that Pakistan’s programme bolsters its capability to deal with terrorist threats emanating from Pakistan or from the region. “It’s in no one’s interest that those threats be able to go forward with impunity," he added.

“There are clear terrorism threats that continue to emanate from Pakistan itself, as well as from neighbouring countries and whether it is TTP that may be targeting Pakistan, whether it’s ISIS or whether it’s al-Qaeda, I think the threats are clear, well known and we all have an interest in making sure that we have the means to deal with them. And that’s what this is about," he said.

Advertisement

Blinken also said that the US always encourages its friends to resolve their differences, through diplomacy, through dialogue. “That hasn’t changed, it won’t change," he said, a day after holding talks with Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Watch the Press Conference HERE

India’s Remark

Speaking during the conference, Jaishankar said that during the meeting, India and US engaged in all domains. “In today’s meeting, we discussed our political coordination, exchanging assessments on collaborating on important regional issues and global challenges. In this regard, I would specially mention the Ukraine conflict and the Indo-Pacific situation," he said.

He expressed his appreciation for the strong cooperation that India got from the US in tackling international terrorism, in particular, the listing of wanted terrorists.

Referring to China’s stance in the Indo-Pacific region, Jaishankar said, “I do share with you that the global situation has become far more challenging this year (due to) a variety of reasons, the Indo-Pacific in particular".

Jaishankar noted that the US-India relationship has grown very significantly in scope and depth in the last few years, and said both countries must counter radicalism, and terrorism together. “Today, I see the US which is very much open to engaging with India, thinking beyond traditional alliances…QUAD is working very well today, grown remarkably now. For us, today our relationship with the US opens a whole range of possibilities…I am bullish about the relationship," he said.

The minister said, “our national, economic, and technological security are all enhanced by closer collaboration".

“I express appreciation at the strong cooperation that we got from the US on tackling international terrorism, in particular, the listing of well-known and wanted terrorists by US sanction process," Jaishankar added.

India Raises Visa Challenges

Jaishankar also flagged some visa-related challenges for Indians to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in their meeting.

Blinken said the issues were largely due to the COVID-19 pandemic and that the United States was aiming to address those concerns.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here