‘Couple’ of Doubts on Putin Critic’s Death in Odisha: Why Was Pavel Antov, a Christian, Cremated?

Why were Pavel Antov and Vladimir Budanov, Russian tourists who died during their trip to Odisha’s Rayagada region, cremated? Who gave the permission for it and why, that too in the absence of family members? The cremations have deepened the mystery surrounding the deaths.

Four Russian tourists – Budanov, Antov and couple Pan Senko and Turvo — had checked into the hotel on December 21 after visiting Daringbadi in the Kandhamal district.

Superintendent Vivekananda Sharma of Odisha police said Budanov was found to have suffered a stroke on December 23. Antov — a Russian sausage tycoon, millionaire and ‘Putin critic’ who had come to Odisha to celebrate his 65th birthday — was found dead on Sunday, December 25. According to Russian media, Antov fell from a window at a hotel in Rayagada. Sharma said he “was depressed after Budanov’s death and he too died". TASS reported that Russian consul in Kolkata, Alexei Idamkin said police do not believe there is a “criminal element" in these tragic events.

Late last June, Antov appeared to respond to a Russian missile attack on a residential block in Kyiv’s Shevchenkivskyi district, which killed a man and injured his seven-year-old daughter and her mother. Antov’s WhatsApp message described how the family was rescued from the rubble: “It’s difficult to call this anything other than terror." The message was removed, and Antov then stated on social media that he supported the president, was a “patriot of my country," and supported the war.

COUPLE GAVE NOD FOR CREMATIONS?

Even as there is no clarity on whether Antov fell or was pushed, his cremation has raised suspicion. Reason? Antov was a Christian and his body should have been buried. According to reports, the families of Antov and Budanov had given the power of attorney to the Russian couple that was traveling with them.

The crime branch is now checking whether the families actually gave the no-objection certificate to the cremations or if the NOC was issued by the Russian embassy.

Tapas Rout, Magistrate and the Tahasildar of Rayagada, who supervised Antov’s post-mortem and inquest process, told News18 Odia: “The police had the NOC for the post-mortem. Information had also come from the Russian Embassy in Kolkata. The Russian couple and guide were present along with the local police at the cremations. The family members of the deceased were not present."

The role of the Russian couple is under the suspicion of the crime branch, said reports.

The ashes of the Russian tourists are still lying in the Rayagada cemetery, where two policemen are standing guard.

​COUPLE TRIED TO FLEE?

According to the crime branch, the Russian couple tried to escape to Moscow through Kolkata after Antov’s death.

The crime branch team stopped them while they were boarding a train at Berhampur to go to Kolkata. They were brought to Bhubaneswar and interrogated overnight. Both were brought to the Cuttack headquarters for interrogation on Wednesday morning. Their guide, Jitendra Singh, is also being interrogated. The investigating team is getting information from Pan Senko and Turvo through Singh, as he speaks Russian language.

The CCTV footage of Antov’s death shows Pan Senko trying to pick him up along with employees of the hotel. His post-mortem report has been handed over to the police, CDMO said. The viscera of Antov and Budanov have been sent to Delhi AIIMS for examination.

The crime branch has checked the register with the CCTV footage of the hotel. The mobile call records of Budanov with Antov are also being checked.

