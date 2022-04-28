Couple, Toddler Found Hanging Inside House in Bhubaneswar; Suicide Suspected

A couple and their 15-month-old child were found hanging in a house in Chintamaniswar area of Bhubaneswar.

The couple hailed from Maharashtra and were staying at a rented house in Chintamaniswar under Laxmisagar police limits.

Laxmisagar police said the bodies have been sent to the Capital Hospital for post-mortem to ascertain the exact cause of death.

However, some locals said that the couple used to quarrel frequently between themselves and they are suspecting that the two died by suicide along with their child over family dispute.

The deceased have been identified as Tushar Rajendra Jagtab and Nila Jagtab and their daughter Sibinya.

“Tushar had been working in our hotel for the past six months. Initially he lived alone and then brought his wife and daughter to Bhubaneswar two months back," Surekha Uttam Power said.

“They couple used to fight frequently over a property dispute back in their village. Two days back, we brought them to our house. Last night, when I knocked on their door, I did not get any response," she added.

Disclaimer: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

