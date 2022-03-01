Court Rejects Pre-arrest Bail Plea Filed by BJP Leader Kirit Somaiya's Son

A sessions court here on Tuesday rejected the anticipatory bail plea filed by BJP leader Kirit Somaiya’s son Neil, fearing arrest by the Mumbai police’s economic offences wing (EOW). Neil Somaiya had moved a pre-arrest bail plea before additional sessions judge Deepak Bhagwat under section 438 of the CrPC. The detailed order has not been made available as yet.

The attempt to seek anticipatory bail came after Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut in a recent press conference demanded the arrest of the Somaiyas for their alleged links to the multi-crore Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank fraud case. In his plea, Neil Somaiya had prayed that if an FIR is registered against him, he should be given a 72-hour notice before arrest. Chief public prosecutor Jaisingh Desai, who appeared for the state, had argued he had not been approached in a specific case and such a blanket order cannot be given.

If the petitioner fears arrest in the PMC fraud case, then he should apply accordingly, Desai said.Kirit Somaiya, a former MP from Mumbai, has leveled corruption allegations against several leaders of the Shiv Sena and other constituents of the ruling MVA coalition in Maharashtra.

Raut had alleged that Neil Somaiya had links with Rakesh Wadhawan, an accused in the PMC bank fraud.Denying allegations, Kirit Somaiya had said that he was ready to face any investigation.

