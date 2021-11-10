Covaxin Approved by Hong Kong, Vietnam. Here’s a Look at Nations You Can Travel to After Receiving the Jab

The Hong Kong and Vietnam governments on Wednesday announced that India’s homegrown Covid-19 vaccine, Covaxin, will be added to their list of approved jabs for international travellers.

Covaxin is among the nine Covid-19 vaccines approved in Vietnam, while Hong Kong has approved 14 jabs so far, including Covaxin.

The move followed the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) Emergency Use Listing for Covaxin, which is the second-most used formulation in India. The United States, which also lifted its Covid-19 travel restrictions after 21 months, has also approved Covaxin.

Although Covaxin has been given a go-ahead in various countries, direct travel to some nations is still not possible as the Indian government has extended the suspension on scheduled international passenger flights till November 30, 2021. Only countries that have air-bubble pacts with India are offering direct flights to their locations.

Where Covaxin is Approved and Direct Travel is Possible

>Hong Kong

The country’s government on Wednesday said that Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin is now on the list of Covid-19 vaccines recognised by Hong Kong, according to sources in the Hong Kong government.

>Vietnam

Vietnam has approved nine Covid-19 vaccines so far, and Covaxin is one of them.

>United Kingdom

Britain has said it would recognise COVID-19 vaccines on the World Health Organization’s Emergency Use Listing later this month, adding China’s Sinovac, Sinopharm and Covaxin to the country’s approved list of vaccines for inbound travellers. The changes, which come into force from Nov. 22, will benefit fully vaccinated people from countries including the United Arab Emirates, Malaysia and India.

>United States

The United States has recently lifted its Covid-19 travel restrictions after 21 months. The country will approve Covaxin among other vaccines; all FDA and WHO-approved vaccines are to be recognised by US authorities.

>Switzerland

Switzerland has approved Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin as a valid vaccine for travel from India.

>Oman

Indians who have taken Covaxin do not have to serve the 14-day quarantine in Oman. “All passengers from India who have received two doses of Covaxin at least 14 days before the estimated arrival date will now be able to travel to Oman without the requirement of quarantine," the Indian embassy in Oman has said. Previously, Indian travellers who had taken Covishield could only travel to Oman without being quarantined.

>Nepal

The rules for Covaxin recipients travelling to Nepal are the same as they are in the Philippines. Indian citizens must present a Covid-19 vaccine certificate, and the last dose of the vaccine must have been administered at least 14 days prior to entry into the country.

>Iran

Iran is another country that Indians who have been immunised with Covaxin are permitted to visit. If the RT-PCR test results are not available, the person must be quarantined for 14 days.

>Sri Lanka

Covaxin and Covishield are both accepted by India’s neighbours. Unvaccinated travellers, on the other hand, will be subjected to a 14-day quarantine.

>Estonia

Indian citizens who have taken Covaxin will be exempt from testing and quarantine. It was one of the first countries to recognise the presence of Covaxin.

>Zimbabwe

Indian visitors must present negative proof of valid RT-PCR test results. Furthermore, both Covishield and Covaxin have been approved by the African nation.

>Guyana

South American country Guyana has approved Covaxin for travel to the nation. The other vaccines approved by Guyana are AstraZeneca, Sputnik V, and Sinopharm, Sinovac, Johnson and Johnson, Pfizer, Moderna.

>Paraguay

Another South American country Paraguay has also approved Covaxin. Other vaccines approved by Paraguay are AstraZeneca, Sputnik V, Sinopharm, Sinovac, Pfizer, and Moderna.

Countries Which Have Approved Covaxin, But Direct Travel is Not Allowed:

>Australia

Australia has approved Covaxin, manufactured by Bharat Biotech. However, the country doesn’t have an air-bubble pact with India that allows direct flights. Currently, indirect flights to Australia have layovers in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Tokyo airports. However, all three countries haven’t approved Covaxin.

>Philippines

Travellers who are vaccinated with Covaxin are allowed to go to the Philippines. However, India doesn’t run direct flights to the country, passengers have to take to alternate routes to travel.

>Mexico

Mexico’s health regulator has authorised the emergency use of Covaxin. But the country is not among the 28 countries that India has signed a pact under the air bubble.

>Mauritius

Indians who are vaccinated with the Bharat Biotech’s vaccine can travel to Mauritius, but India is not directly operating flights to the country. In the case of indirect flights to the countries authorising Covaxin, yet not under air bubble pact with India, the guidelines and requirements of the layover depend on the country’s Covid-19 restrictions.

>Greece

Indians arriving in Greece are required to show a Covid-19 vaccine certificate, a negative RT-PCR report of less than 72 hours, or a negative antigen test less than 48 hours old. People do not need to quarantine unless Covid symptoms are observed on arrival. However, there are no direct flights operating with India and Greece and people have to take indirect flights through other European cities. Currently, no major European countries have approved Covaxin.

