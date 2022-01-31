Armed Forces Actively Vaccinating Personnel With Precautionary Dose, Over 20% Covered by Jan 21

The armed forces are actively vaccinating their personnel with the third “precautionary" dose of the Covid-19 vaccine amid the continuing third wave of the pandemic. Latest data available with News18.com shows that over 20% of armed forces’ personnel have been vaccinated, while 35% of medical personnel in the three services have been vaccinated till January 21, 10 days since the drive started.

Since the Covid-19 pandemic broke out in 2020, the armed forces were among the first to achieve 100% vaccination for their personnel, who were given Covishield doses.

Defence sources told News18.com that multiple protocols have been undertaken to minimise the spread of the pandemic. This includes a four-pronged strategy — enhanced surveillance, ensuring adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour, preparation of healthcare facilities and vaccine coverage.

A senior defence official said ships, aircraft and military wagons are on standby to meet any requirement for mobilising critical stores and personnel to manage the pandemic. All military stations are taking precautions to contain the spread of Covid-19.

In an advisory issued to all Army commands on January 28, the integrated HQ of MoD (Army) said that despite a large number of people testing positive in the third wave, hospital admissions have been minimal and thus Covid-related workload on military hospitals has been low.

While earlier there were restrictions placed on leave and temporary duties of personnel, the latest advisory said that leave restriction of medical personnel in the Army should be relaxed. The advisory added that all military hospitals that earlier restricted certain healthcare services, including elective surgeries and OPDs, should be fully operational by 14 February.

DRDO Hospitals, Oxygen Plants Kept Ready

Sources said Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) hospitals in Delhi, Varanasi, Lucknow, Ahmedabad and Patna are regularly inspected and are ready to cater to any surge in admissions.

“The medical staff for these facilities has been earmarked and on standby in case of any emergencies," the official quoted above said.

Sources added that an audit of oxygen generation plants, storage capacities, oxygenated beds and ventilators was carried out to ensure they are serviceable when required. They said additional oxygen generation plants have also been installed at various stations to meet any contingency that may arise.

Last year, when India was reeling under severe oxygen shortage for Covid-19 patients, Germany has sent a massive oxygen plant with the capacity to generate 4,00,000 litres of oxygen to serve DRDO-operated Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Hospital.

The DRDO had also installed and commissioned 931 medical oxygen plants in 869 hospitals under PM Cares in all districts across the nation with the help of 13 industries who absorbed this technology.

“These plants were designed and developed based on the spin off technology of Onboard Oxygen Generation System (OBOGS) of India’s indigenous fighter aircraft Tejas. All these plants have been made functional and ready to meet the demand of oxygen," a DRDO official said.

The oxygen plants were sanctioned during the last wave and were ready by October last year.

The DRDO had set up a dedicated makeshift 1,000-bed Covid hospital in Delhi within 10 days during the first wave. Similar hospitals were set up in 12 other locations during the second wave of the pandemic.

The official added that Jammu and Srinagar hospitals were kept operational throughout. All other hospitals were closed before the third wave struck, but were not dismantled and kept ready to open anytime required.

