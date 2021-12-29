Covid-19 Cases Nearly Double in Haryana; Gurgaon Sees Biggest Spike of 151 Cases

The number of COVID-19 cases nearly doubled in Haryana during the 24-hour period, with Gurgaon seeing a huge spike of 151 infections out of the total 217 cases reported in the state on Wednesday. The state, however, reported no fresh Covid-related death. The state's infection tally stands at 7,73,061. According to the health department's daily bulletin, the death toll remained unchanged at 10,063.

No fresh Omicron case was reported in the state, it said. On Tuesday, out of 126 new infections in the state, Gurgaon district had reported 76.

Gurgaon, which falls in the National Capital Region, has witnessed a surge in Covid cases over the past one week. Among other districts, Faridabad on Wednesday reported 30 cases, seven infections each were from Ambala and Panchkula, while six fresh cases each were from Kurukshetra and Yamunanagar.

With the increase in cases, the total active cases in the state jumped from 627 a day earlier to 803, while the overall recoveries were 7,62,172. The recovery rate is 98.59 per cent, the bulletin added.

