To Check India's Covid Prep Before New Year, Mock Drills Today. What is It & Where is It Happening?

The Covid-19 fear has gripped India ever since China saw a sudden spurt with one million cases daily. On Monday, two China-returnees tested positive for coronavirus in Bengaluru and Agra, swinging authorities into action and sending the samples for genome testing. As India heads to New Year celebrations amid the virus scare, a drill is scheduled to be held today (Tuesday, December 27) across a number of health facilities in several states and Union territories to ensure their readiness to deal with any eventuality related to Covid-19.

The Centre had last week announced mock drills at hospitals, with Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya scheduled to visit Safdarjung Hospital to take stock of the drill to be conducted there.

At a meeting with doctors from the Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Monday, Mandaviya said, “Based on our previous experience of managing this pandemic, we are undertaking several exercises, one such being the mock drill that will happen across the country tomorrow. Such exercises would help our operational readiness, help in filling gaps if any and will consequently strengthen our public health response."

Here’s What Will Happen at Covid-19 Mock Drills:

• The exercise will focus on parameters such as the availability of health facilities in all districts, the capacity of isolation beds, oxygen-supported beds, ICU beds and ventilator-supported beds, and the optimal availability of doctors, nurses, paramedics, AYUSH doctors, and other frontline workers, including ASHA and Anganwadi workers.

• It will also focus on human resource capacity in terms of healthcare professionals trained in COVID-19 management, healthcare professionals trained in ventilatory management protocol for severe cases, healthcare workers trained in the operation of PSA plants, etc. And availability of Advanced and Basic Life Support (ALS/BLS) ambulances, testing equipment and reagents and that of essential drugs among others.

• The Union Health Ministry on Saturday underlined that it was necessary that in all states and UTs requisite public health measures are put in place to meet any exigencies. Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said in a letter, “The objective of this exercise is to ensure operational readiness of these health facilities for the management of Covid-19."

• Bhushan further said follow-up on any gap assessment shall be required to be undertaken by the additional chief secretary, principal secretary, secretary (health) and or MD-NHM of states who will also be required to monitor the exercise personally under the overall guidance of the health minister of respective states.

What’s Happening in States:

• The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday activated the administrative machinery to test Covid preparedness and management, including the conduct of mock drills at medical colleges and hospitals across the state after two fresh cases were reported from Unnao and Agra.

• Delhi government officials on Monday began physically visiting all government hospitals in the city to ascertain their preparedness to deal with any eventuality in view of the surge in Covid cases in some countries, the authorities said. “We have started physically visiting all government hospitals. An inventory of beds, liquid medical oxygen, ventilators and other equipment is being prepared. It will be ready by Monday evening," East Delhi District Magistrate Anil Banka said.

• In Mumbai, the BMC-run Seven Hills hospital and government-run St George hospital will conduct the drill. Seven Hills hospital, which is a dedicated Covid-19 facility with a 1,700-bed capacity, and St George hospital, which has 70 beds, will participate in the exercise along with JJ hospital, which will conduct it in the OPD.

• Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said the mock drill will be conducted in medical colleges and hospitals across the state. Gehlot on Monday said the people of Rajasthan need not panic but they should wear masks in public places.

