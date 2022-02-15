All Covid Curbs Lifted in Assam, Bihar & Telangana: List of States Doing Away with Restrictions as Cases Fall

With the flattening curve of Covid-19 infections, several states including Assam, Bihar and Telangana announced lifting all the restrictions. Other states like Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh have ended most of the Covid induced restrictions in the state.

India on Tuesday reported 27,409 cases after a fall in infections in February. The country had seen a surge of infections last month, when it recorded over 3 lakh daily cases, considered due to Omicron variant.

Here is a list of states that have recently lifted the Covid restrictions with decreasing Covid caseload:

Assam

Assam had withdrawn all Covid-related restrictions on Tuesday reverting to the situation that existed before the pandemic in March 2020. Official claimed that Assam is the first state in the country to withdraw all Covid restrictions.

All restrictions were lifted from 6 am on Tuesday with night curfew and curbs on socio-religious gatherings, educational institutions and others withdrawn, the officials said. However, wearing masks, maintaining social distance, regular hand washing and use of hand sanitisers at places of public gathering are mandatory and will remain in force until further orders.

Bihar

The Bihar government has also lifted all the Covid restrictions in the state from February 14. CM Nitish Kumar, who had chaired a meeting of the crisis management group, took to Twitter to announce that the new guidelines will come into force from Monday.

A notification issued by the state home department said that the restrictions which have been done away with include the cap of 200 attendees at weddings and funerals. Besides, schools can run “normally" for all classes. Earlier 50 per cent attendance was allowed for till class 8.

Telangana

The Telangana government has also lifted all the Covid restrictions in the state. The state government had imposed restrictions in the state in January in view of the rising cases. However, the order for restrictions expired on January 31 and the state had not extended any restrictions.

However, the mask rule remains enforced in the state. The government has meanwhile, opened educational institutions in the state.

Minimum restrictions in these states

Andhra Pradesh

Night curfew from 11 pm to 5 am has been completely lifted as Andhra Pradesh showed a marked decline in the Covid-19 infection positivity rate. The state has eased Covid restrictions with the falling infections, however, the state has enforced wearing of masks and social distancing.

Jammu and Kashmir

The Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday announced the lifting of the night curfew after almost six months and opening of educational institutions in a phased manner. However, the state has not lifted all the Covid restrictions.

The state has limited the attendance at indoor gatherings to 50 per cent of the authorized capacity against the previous 25 per cent, while cinema halls, theatres, restaurants, clubs, gymnasiums and swimming pools were permitted to function at 25 per cent of the authorized capacity with due precautions.

Himachal Pradesh

Besides easing Covid restrictions in the state, Himachal Pradesh has lifted night curfew. However, restrictions on gatherings will remain enforced. All social, religious, cultural, political and other congregations, including marriages and funerals, will be permitted with 50 percent of the capacity of both the indoor the and outdoor areas, he added.

Rajasthan

The Rajasthan government has eased Covid restrictions in the state. Though the state has lifted night curfew, there is a cap of 250 people on public, political, social, cultural, sports related, educational, religious, entertainment programmes.

Moreover, a maximum of 250 people will only be allowed at weddings, excluding members of the music band.

Maharashtra

Maharashtra has also eased restrictions in many districts including Mumbai. The state announced that there will be no restrictions on night movement in Mumbai and beaches, parks and gardens shall remain open as per their timings.

However, the restaurants and theatres can also operate at a limited capacity of 50 percent, as per BMC.

