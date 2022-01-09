Covid-19 Pandemic: Permission to Attend Weddings on Sunday Lockdown in Tamil Nadu

The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday said people will be permitted to travel during the complete lockdown on Sunday to attend family functions including weddings by producing invitations. Police would extend their full cooperation to such travellers who display invitations to attend family functions including marriages, an official release said.

Following a sharp increase in Coronavirus cases and the highly transmissible Omicron variant, the State government introduced a night curfew from Thursday and announced a complete lockdown on Sunday to contain the spread of the pandemic.

It said that only 100 persons would be allowed at the marriage functions. The State government permitted restaurants to operate food delivery services on the Sunday lockdown which restricted non-essential activities and gathering of people. The Arignar Anna Zoological Park, Vandalur, a major tourist attraction in the city, will be closed for the public tomorrow. The zoo will re-open on January 11 to welcome the visitors by following SOP and due protocol in place, the zoo authorities said.

Meanwhile, the Monday public grievances day meetings at the collectorates across the State and also the weekly farmers' grievances meeting have been deferred in a bid to curb the rising Coronavirus cases, a release said.

