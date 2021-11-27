Home » News » India » Covid-19: Relaxation Given in Waiting Time for Arriving Pax at Pune Airport, Says Maha Dy CM

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar made the announcement in a press conference. (File photo: ANI)
The state will follow the norms laid down by the Central government for international passengers, Ajit Pawar said.

PTI
Updated: November 27, 2021, 15:16 IST

Passengers arriving in Pune by flights will not have to spend too much time at the airport for verification of COVID-19 norms due to relaxation provided recently, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said on Saturday.

He said airline operators check the vaccination or RT-PCR status of all passengers at the time of selling tickets as well as boarding, so the norm of waiting at the airport here for a few hours after arrival has been relaxed.

Addressing a press conference, Pawar said cinema halls and auditoriums can operate at 100 per cent capacity but patrons will have to wear masks and follow pandemic protocols strictly, while open-air programmes will also be allowed with adequate precaution.

