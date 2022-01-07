Covid-19 Scare: Centre Says All International Arrivals to Undergo 7-day Mandatory Home Quarantine

The Centre on Friday announced that all international arrivals to undergo seven-day mandatory home quarantine. The Union Health Ministry has issued a standard operating procedure (SOP) which will be valid from January 11 for all international travellers from all points of entry (airports, seaports and land border.

All travellers should: submit complete information in self-declaration form on the online Air Travel Suvidha portal before the scheduled travel including last 14 days travel details; upload a negative RT-PCR report conducted within 72 hours of prior to the journey; submit a declaration with respect to the authenticity of the report (liable for criminal prosecution).

The travellers are also required to submit an undertaking on the portal or otherwise to the Ministry of Civil Aviation through concerned airlines before the scheduled travel for agreeing to undergo home/institutional quarantine/self-health monitoring.

Advertisement

Protocols for travellers from countries identified as “at risk" will continue and all those who are required to be tested on arrival should preferably pre-book the test online on the Air Suvidha portal, to facilitate timely testing.

India recorded above one lakh after 214 days, taking India’s total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,52,26,386 which includes 3,007 cases of Omicron reported across 27 states and UTs, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.