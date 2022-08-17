Covid-19 Scare: Delhi Witnesses Nearly Two-fold Rise in Hospitalisations in Fortnight

Delhi has witnessed a nearly two-fold increase in hospitalisations due to Covid-19 infection in over a fortnight, said officials, adding that those with comorbidities and unvaccinated are getting hospitalised. In view of the surge in the cases, experts have appealed to people to wear masks and follow Covid-appropriate behavior.

Of the 9,405 available beds for Covid-19 patients in the national capital, 307 (3.26 per cent) were occupied on August 1. The occupancy rate was 3.75 per cent on August 2 and four per cent the day after. It kept on rising on most days thereafter and stood at 6.24 per cent on August 16. The bed occupancy rate was five per cent on August 6 and 5.97 per cent on August 11. The occupancy rate was 6.13 per cent on August 12 and declined marginally to 5.99 per cent the next day. It rose to 6.21 per cent on August 14 and stood at 6.31 per cent on August 15, according to news agency PTI.

Speaking on the rise in cases, Dr Vikas Maurya at Shalimar Bagh-based Fortis Hospital said that most of the patients have comorbidities issues and some of them are even unvaccinated. “Some patients also have had lung involvement, which meant that they required anti-viral treatment and other Covid drugs," he said.

Agreeing with Maurya, medical director of state-run LNJP Hospital Dr Suresh Kumar said, “In the last week or so, the number of patients has seen an increase. Earlier, we would get four to five patients on a daily basis but now we have been getting eight to 10 patients every day."

Expressing concern over the same, Delhi LG VK Saxena has appealed to people to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour and said the “pandemic is far from over". “We are witnessing a rise in Covid-19 infections, consistently high positivity & cases of reinfection. It is essential that we realise that the pandemic is far from over. I appeal to all to strictly adhere to Covid Appropriate Behaviour. We cannot afford to let our guards down," Saxena had tweeted.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also asked people to take precautionary dose since those who have taken them were safer from the infection than others, amid slow pace of inoculation with the third dose.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led government said that hospitals in Delhi have been placed on alert.

On Tuesday, Delhi logged 917 new Covid-19 cases with a positivity rate of 19.20 per cent, highest in over 200 days, and three more deaths due to the infection. The city reported less than 1,000 cases after a fortnight. On August 1, the national capital had registered 822 cases with a positivity rate of 11.41 per cent and two deaths.

The lower number of cases could be attributed to the lesser number of tests conducted the previous day — 4,775. The Delhi government has been conducting around 16,000 to 17,000 tests on a daily basis but officials say on Sunday and gazette holidays, people tend to come out less to get tested. With August 15 being a gazette holiday, the number of people visiting testing centres was lower than other days, they added. However, the positivity rate was the highest since January 21, when the city had reported a positivity rate of 21.48 per cent and 12,306 Covid-19 cases along with 43 deaths.

(with inputs from PTI)

