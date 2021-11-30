Covid-19 Sends Fresh Jitters in Madhya Pradesh as Bhopal Records 14 Cases in 24 Hours

A sudden spike of Covid-19 cases has sent shockwaves in Madhya Pradesh as Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan convened a hurriedly organised meet to review the situation after the State capital reported 14 cases in the last 24 hours on Tuesday. The State has recorded 20 cases in the duration.

Addressing the senior officers at Mantralaya, Chouhan directed officers on measures like compulsory usage of masks, increasing tests, constituting small containment zones and practising social distancing at public places.

Very much like previous occasions of the pandemic, the CM affirmed that he would take to the streets and will urge people to use masks and practice social distancing. The hospitals have been directed to ensure proper amenities ahead of any possible surge in cases of infections.

Advertisement

The officers have been directed by the Chief Minister to assess the availability of paediatric wards, oxygen plants and ventilators. He asked his officers to expedite Roko-Toko Abbhiyan (for vaccination) in the state and asked everyone not to underreport cases.

The State, in an alarming sign, has reported 20 fresh cases of infections in the last 24 hours including 14 in the state capital, five in Indore and one at Jabalpur.

The administration has been asked to ensure testing at railway stations and airports. The health officers claimed that health workers are carrying on with rapid antigen tests at railway stations.

The Chief Minister stressed the fact that there is no ban on public programmes but asked everyone to use masks and practice social distancing to prevent the rapid spread of infection.

Testing will be increased once again from the present 53,000 daily to around 70,000 in the next few days. The Chief Minister has allowed containment zones and if the need is, small containment zones could be constituted.

Advertisement

Chouhan has urged the administration to keep the focus on Bhopal and Indore which again have led the pack of cities with higher cases of infections.

Violation of not using facial masks has been hiked to Rs 500 from the existing Rs 100. Organisations with employees not having two doses of the vaccine will be penalised by the administration during inspections.

The MP government had lifted all Covid-19 prohibitions from November 17 onwards which perhaps led to a surge in fresh cases. Between November 1 and 15, the State reported 123 fresh cases while from November 17 to 29, the same was 169.

Advertisement

The health officers in Indore are busy locating around 157 persons who arrived in the city from overseas destinations between November 1 to 29. The matter has certain glitches as several of these returnees have moved to other places after landing in Indore.

Officers said that most of these persons have returned from countries like Bangladesh, Pakistan, US and UK.

Advertisement

>Chhattisgarh reports 16 fresh cases in 24 hours

Neighbouring Chhattisgarh also reported 16 fresh cases in a day on Tuesday taking the tally of active cases in the State to 318. In the duration, around 28 persons under treatment were discharged from various hospitals.

>Bird flu detected in Agar Malwa, MP

The mutton market has been closed down till further orders in Agar Malwa after detection of bird flu in some crows that died recently. The samples were sent for testing and these samples have confirmed the H5N8 virus. The administration has been sent on alert in the district.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.