The Centre on Thursday revised its guidelines for foreign flyers in the wake of the declining number of Covid-19 cases. As per the revised norms, the government has dropped the mandatory requirement of pre-departure Covid-19 tests and its upload on ‘Air Suvidha’ portal. The tests needed to be conducted within 72 hours of undertaking the journey to India.

The rules, which were introduced as part of India’s efforts to ramp up anti-Covid measures, were for international travellers coming from or via China, Singapore, Hong Kong, the Republic of Korea, Thailand and Japan. These were put into effect last December when Covid-19 cases shot up in China and other countries.

The current exercise of random testing of 2% of travellers to India (irrespective of the country of origin) upon arrival will, however, continue. The revised guidelines will come into effect from February 13, said the Union Civil Aviation Ministry in a statement.

The ministry said that the existing guidelines were revised because, in the last 4 weeks, the countries mentioned above witnessed a “sustained and significant decline in the trajectory of Covid-19 cases". “Further, as per the World Health Organisation’s latest situational update on Covid-19, a decline of 89% in the number of newly confirmed cases in the past 28 days has been noted globally as compared to 28 days prior to that. Meanwhile, India has continued to witness a declining trajectory, with less than 100 new cases/day being reported," the statement said.

The Air Suvidha portal was launched in August 2020 through which international passengers had to submit details of their journey, Covid vaccination and testing status.

According to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday, India logged 109 new coronavirus cases, while the active cases declined to 1,781.

The death toll due to the virus stands at 5,30,748 with one death reported by Uttar Pradesh and one reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,83,748). The daily positivity was recorded at 0.08 per cent, while the weekly positivity was pegged at 0.08 per cent. The active cases now comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate increased to 98.81 per cent, the ministry said.

