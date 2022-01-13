Covid-19 Vaccination: Madhya Pradesh Fully Jabs 92% of Eligible Population, 96% Given 1 Dose After Tackling Roadblocks

Almost one year after launching vaccination drive against Covid-19, Madhya Pradesh stands among states leading in vaccine coverage and has inoculated 96% eligible population with the first dose and around 92% with the second dose. Recently when vaccination for 15 to 18-year-olds started on January 4, the state raced ahead to the first spot on day one by administering over 10,00,000 jabs. Till Wednesday, 51% of eligible population in the age group has been inoculated in the state, an officer from the Dept of Health said. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had announced to complete the vaccination for 15 to 18-year-olds by January 20.

In terms of precaution doses, which started on Jan 10, the state has administered over 1.28 lakh doses to 60 plus age group citizens who suffer from co-morbidities and need extra protection amid covid19 third wave.

The state, to start with, had set a target of administering 5.59 crore jabs to the eligible population. According to the latest figures in the CoWin portal, the state has given 5.54 crore first doses and 5.06 crore second doses.

Indore, Bhopal, and Jabalpur stand in the first, second, and third places respectively in maximum vaccination among districts while major city Gwalior is placed at eighth, according to the data at CoWin portal.

The state is at fourth place in terms of vaccination coverage after Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and West Bengal.

>‘Led by CM, Everyone Worked Hard to Achieve Feat’

Commenting on the state’s success in vaccination drive, health minister Dr Prabhuram Choudhary told News18.com that led by the Chief Minister, the district crisis management committees, health staffers and frontline workers worked relentlessly which helped achieving targets. “Public also deserves due credit as their wide participation made it a grand success," he added.

PM Narendra Modi ensured supplies in sufficient numbers, which helped such a huge population to get inoculated, Choudhary said. Asked to specify plans to deal with infections among kids in the third wave, the minister said in accordance with the guidelines of GoI, the state has been administering jabs to 15-18 population and have inoculated over 50% in the category already.

The minister added that people should brace for tough measures in the wake of possible third wave peak and assured that the situation is being monitored at every district and block level regularly to deal with any eventuality. “I wish to urge those who are yet to complete their due vaccination for getting it done at the earliest," he appealed.

>How Madhya Pradesh Overcame Roadblocks in Vaccination

After vaccination was started for priority groups back in 2021, the drive had hit major roadblocks as doses were in short supply in the initial few months. With constant persuasion by the state, the Centre improved stocks, which helped increase the pace of vaccination campaign.

Initially the online system of the registrations also hindered the process but the administration simplified the process to help those who were not savvy with the technology.

Moreover, rural pockets, especially, tribal regions had posed stiff resistance to the vaccination based on their unfounded belief and rumours initially. The administration had taken up a number of initiatives like health workers including ASHA workers, ANMs and aganwadi workers taking jabs themselves and instilling confidence for the vaccine among locals.

In several tribal-dominated districts like Jhabua and Dhar, the administration resorted to traditional khatla baithaks (cot meetings) to allay fears and dispel rumours. The state government had also taken upon the task of busting myths associated to vaccination which helped people connecting to the campaign.

As part of Rashtriya Kishore Swasthya Karyakram, districts like Jhabua adopted a unique campaign called Sathiya where youths were associated as volunteers and those who took the jabs were asked to persuade their parents to take the jab and the move slowly and steadily worked.

NGOs also worked as a bridge among the frontline staff and local communities to boost vaccination coverages. A senior activist part of a Bhopal-based organisation said that in tribal areas, locals used to flee upon seeing vaccination team but as volunteers intervened, the miscommunication slowly started to vanish.

The fact that Madhya Pradesh is a state with scattered population, not a too-densely populated state, also made this vaccination success a special achievement, said a volunteer coordinating with the state health department.

>Frontline Workers Stretched to the Limit

Keeping in mind the deadline of December 31, 2021 for completing vaccination, authorities in Bhopal had given stringent targets to districts for vaccination, which was ticked as a high priority over other administrative works.

Hard-pressed to reach out to the beneficiaries for the second doses, frontline workers were seen reaching out to their target population while trekking high altitudes, crossing rivers and even wading through farms.

“Our dedicated teams are doing house visits, going to farms, hillocks, chaupals in villages and remote areas," a senior health officer told News18.com. Even when large numbers of locals were migrating for work after Diwali, the vaccination teams ensured they got the due jabs before leaving and jotted down their contact details so that they are reminded about the second dose.

Although daily vaccination numbers were dismal for Madhya Pradesh for several months, in intermittent mega campaigns it always stood among top states. Madhya Pradesh had recorded 28.99 lakh vaccinations on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday on September 17 when a special campaign saw an India-wide record of 2.5 crore vaccine doses.

