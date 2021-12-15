Home » News » India » Covid-19 Vaccines May Be Less Effective Against Omicron, Says WHO

Covid-19 Vaccines May Be Less Effective Against Omicron, Says WHO

With the highly mutated variant Omicron gaining ground, South Africa remains by far the continent's worst-affected country in terms of new cases. (File photo/Reuters)
With the highly mutated variant Omicron gaining ground, South Africa remains by far the continent's worst-affected country in terms of new cases. (File photo/Reuters)

WHO said that more data was needed to understand the extent to which Omicron may evade immunity derived from either vaccines or previous infection.

Advertisement
Reuters
Geneva // Updated: December 15, 2021, 15:44 IST

Preliminary evidence indicates that COVID-19 vaccines may be less effective against infection and transmission linked to the Omicron coronavirus variant, which also carries a higher risk of reinfection, the World Health Organization said on Wednesday.

The WHO, in its weekly epidemiological update, said that more data was needed to better understand the extent to which Omicron may evade immunity derived from either vaccines or previous infection.

"As a result of this, the overall risk related to the new variant of concern Omicron remains very high," it said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.

Follow us on

first published: December 15, 2021, 15:44 IST