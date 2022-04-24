Covid Cases in India Cross 2,500-Mark For 2nd Straight Day, Centre Urges Districts to be 'Prudent': Top Points

Daily Covid-19 cases in India crossed the 2,500-mark for the second consecutive day on Sunday. India on Sunday logged 2,593 cases in the last 24 hours ending, marginally higher than 2,527 infections recorded a day before on Saturday. As many as 44 deaths were reported Sunday, taking the death toll to 5,22,193. The total number of active cases in the country now stands at 15,873.

Here is a look at the covid situation in India:

The daily cases in India stayed above the 2,000-mark for the entire week except on Tuesday. India added 15,538 new Covid-19 cases this week. 2,527 virus cases were reported on Saturday, 2,541 cases on Friday, 2,380 on Thursday, 2,067 on Wednesday, 1,247 on Tuesday, and 2,183 on Monday. This is a sharp rise from the number reported in the previous week ending April 17.

Delhi logged in 1,000 plus cases for the third consecutive day on Sunday. Delhi on Sunday reported 1,083 fresh Covid-19 infections with a positivity rate of 4.48 percent, while one person died due to the disease, according to the health department.

Maharashtra on Saturday reported 194 fresh Covid-19 cases, the highest rise in one day after March 25. One fatality was also reported, taking the death toll to 1,47,832, a health official said. On March 25, Maharashtra reported 272 Covid-19 infections.

In view of the rising tide of Covid-19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting with chief ministers on the emerging Covid-19 situation in the country on Wednesday through video conference, official sources said on Saturday. Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan will make a presentation on the matter, they said.

The Serum Institute of India has requested the Centre to make use of the available 10 crore doses of Covishield offered free of cost by GAVI under COVAX facility in view of rising Covid-19 cases in the country to prevent their wastage. The Pune-based firm has written to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHF) that if these 10 crore free doses of Covishield are not taken by the Indian government timely, it will lead to wastage of the life saving vaccines amid the pandemic outbreak.

The total number of Covid-19 cases at the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT-M), skyrocketed to 60 on Sunday as against 55 a day earlier. In view of the situation, the Health Department has urged the district authorities to be “prudent" and not let the guard down in controlling the spread of the virus.

An experimental treatment from Shionogi & Co Ltd has shown rapid clearance of the virus that causes COVID-19, according to new data, the Japanese drug maker said on Sunday.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, on Sunday informed that the cumulative Covid-19 vaccination coverage of the country has exceeded 187.67 Crore (1,87,67,20,318) through 2,30,29,745 sessions, as per the provisional reports till 7 am. As many as 1,04,04,725 (1st Dose), 1,00,12,053 (2nd Dose), and 46,94,892 (Precaution Dose) have been administered to the Health Care Workers (HCWs) whereas 1,84,14,942 (1st Dose), 1,75,32,038 (2nd Dose), and 73,40,412 (Precaution Dose) have been jabbed to the Front Line Workers (FLWs) in the country.

