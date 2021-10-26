Covid Cases Spike Post Festivities in Bengal, Kolkata Police Keeps Vigil Eye on Violators

As Coronavirus cases continue to surge in West Bengal, police have ramped up their vigil to look out for the violators of Covid protocols. Teams of Kolkata Police have been deployed across the city to ensure people wear masks in the public and abide by social distancing norms in the market areas.

Kolkata’s New Market area that usually remains crowded on the weekends and during the festive season was congested on Tuesday as well. While social distancing norms went for a toss, some people were also spotted wearing masks on their chin and some also without it.

Speaking to CNN-News18 on the sudden surge in positive cases, Group CEO of the AMRI hospitals, Rupak Barua said, “We have noticed an increase in the number of Covid-19 patients after Durga puja. In August and September, or even the week before the puja, the number of daily cases at our hospital was comparatively low. But in recent times, we’ve seen a sudden increase in the number of patients. Mostly, the cases are asymptomatic and not very severe, but patients are getting admitted."

He said that there were less than 50 patients across the three hospitals of AMRI during the puja, whereas, more than 75 patients are admitted at the moment. “Almost 7 to 8 patients are getting admitted daily across our group hospitals," Barua added.

West Bengal has reported 805 fresh cases and 11 deaths on Monday. The active caseload has increased from 7,634 to 7,869 in two weeks and the total number of fatalities stands at 19,066. In a bid to tackle the deteriorating Covid-19 situation, the government and the Kolkata Municipal Corporation have declared several worst affected areas as containment zones.

Speaking on the factors that led to an increase in daily positive cases, Senior Consultant of AMRI Hospitals, Dr. Kundan Chaurasia said, “Social distancing went for a toss during the festive season. People were so reluctant just to wear masks, whenever they were out to visit the puja pandals and that has led to the surge in the number of Covid-19 cases all of a sudden."

Dr Chaurasia also said that fully vaccinated people are testing positive. However, the infection in vaccinated people is mild and not severe.

“Third wave will be a real danger if we don’t take steps immediately. We shouldn’t wait anymore. We should have stricter restrictions as soon as possible. Everybody should wear masks and take social distancing norms seriously. The virus has changed, it is not the same virus we were dealing with in the first wave. However, fully vaccinated people are less likely to develop the severe disease even if they are infected. The vaccine at times, might not be able to stop the virus, but can definitely prevent it from getting severe," Dr Chaurasia told CNN-News18.

