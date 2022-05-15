Covid-19: Delhi Records 613 New Infections, Three More Deaths; Positivity Rate at 2.74%

Delhi on Sunday recorded 613 new Covid cases and three more deaths, while the positivity rate was 2.74 per cent, according to data shared by the health department. The city had on Saturday recorded 673 new Covid cases and four deaths, the highest single-day fatality in over two months. It had logged three Covid deaths on March 7 and four fatalities due to the disease on March 4.

Delhi on May 13 recorded 899 Covid-19 cases with a positivity rate of 3.34 per cent. The day before, the city recorded 1,032 Covid-19 cases and no death, while the positivity rate was 3.64 per cent. With 613 fresh cases reported on Sunday, the national capital’s Covid tally increased to 19,00,358 while the death toll mounted to 26,195.

A total of 22,366 tests were conducted a day earlier, according to the latest health bulletin. The number of daily Covid-19 cases in Delhi had touched a record high of 28,867 on January 13 this year during the third wave of the pandemic.

The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic, which was largely due to the highly transmissible Omicron variant of the coronavirus. The number of patients under home isolation was 3,012 on Sunday, the bulletin said, adding the city currently has 3,762 active cases of Covid-19.

There are 9,581 beds for Covid-19 patients in Delhi hospitals and 145 (1.51 per cent) of them are occupied, it said. The number of containment zones on Sunday stood at 1,578, according to the bulletin.

