Covid Limit on Attendance, 'Grandest' Flypast, 25 Tableaux. All You Need to Know About R-Day 2022

Amid an Omicron-fuelled third wave of the coronavirus pandemic, the attendance for this year’s Republic Day parade is likely to be curtailed to approximately 5,000 to 8,000. While the Met department has predicted cloudy skies in Delhi on January 26, the Indian Air Force has promised the “largest and grandest" fly-past ever with 75 aircraft to mark ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations.

Amid a row over the West Bengal tableau being rejected, however, the Centre has given a nod to the participation of 25 other tableaux. The Bengal tableaux that was to depict Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose to mark his birth anniversary, will now be displayed at Kolkata’s Republic Day parade.

The central government, however, has announced that R-Day celebrations will now begin from January 23 every year instead of January 24 to include the birth anniversary of Bose. The Narendra Modi-led government earlier started celebrating the iconic freedom fighter’s birth anniversary as ‘Parakram Divas’.

>Here’s all you need to know about this year’s parade at the national capital to mark India’s 73rd Republic Day:

>Parade commander: Lieutenant General Vijay Kumar Mishra, General Officer Commanding Delhi Area, will be the parade commander and Major General Alok Kacker, Chief of Staff Delhi Area, will be the second-in-command of the parade. The parade will march from Vijay Chowk to the National Stadium through the traditional route of Rajpath.

>Covid limit on attendance: The limit is approximately 5,000 to 8,000 people. Seats have been reserved for construction, frontline as well as health workers. Only double vaccinated adults and children above 15 years of age vaccinated with one shot of the Covid-19 vaccine will be permitted. Children below 15 are not allowed.

>Chief Guest: The Centre is yet to decide if chief guests will be there for the parade. Earlier, leaders of five central Asian countries — Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan — were reportedly invited for the event, but given the Covid situation, the government decided not to have any dignitary this year, top government sources said. There was no chief guest last year.

>Time, weather, viewing: Parade will start at 10.30 am instead of 10 am for better visibility. The IMD has forecast partly cloudy sky with no likelihood of rainfall. There may be some shallow fog in the morning. For a better viewing experience, 10 large LED screens — five on each side of Rajpath — will be installed for live streaming.

>Military might: The IAF unveiled its tableau with assets like Light Combat Helicopter armed with AT Dhruvastra missile, Ashlesha Mk1 radar, Gnat, Rafale, MIG 21 on display. The army will be represented by a mounted column of cavalry, 14 mechanised columns and six marching contingents. The mechanised columns of the Army will show one PT-76 tank, one Centurion tank, two MBT Arjun MK-I tanks, one APC TOPAS armoured personnel carriers, one BMP-I infantry fighting vehicle and two BMP-II infantry fighting vehicles. One 75/24 Pack howitzer, two Dhanush howitzers, one PMS bridge-laying system, two Sarvatra bridge-laying systems, one HT-16 electronic warfare system, two Taran Shakti electronic warfare systems, one Tiger Cat missile system and two Akash missile systems will also be part of the mechanised columns.

>Marching contingents and bands: The parade will have 16 marching contingents and 17 military bands. The six marching contingents of the Indian Army will be of Rajput Regiment, Assam Regiment, Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry, Sikh Light Infantry, Army Ordnance Corps Regiment and Parachute Regiment. One marching contingent each of the IAF and navy will also take part.

From the central paramilitary forces, five marching contingents of CRPF, CISF, Sashastra Seema Bal, Indian Coast Guard and BSF will take part. Overall, there will be 16 marching contingents from the armed forces, central paramilitary forces, Delhi Police, NCC, National Service Scheme along with 17 military bands, pipes and drum bands at the parade.

>Flypast: The air force said India will witness the “grandest and largest" flypast ever with seven Jaguar fighter aircraft flying in the ‘Amrit’ formation to commemorate the 75 years of Independence. It will have 75 aircraft from IAF, army and navy. It will include Tangail formation, which will have one Dakota and two Dornier flying in Vic formation. This is a tribute to the Tangail airdrop operations of the 1971 War. There will also be Meghna formation of 1 Chinook and four Mi-17s. The flypast will begin with ‘Dhwaj’ formation with four Mi-17 aircraft, followed by ‘Rudra’ and ‘Rahat’ formations with four and five Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH). Among other aircraft are Rafale, Indian Navy’s MiG29K, P-8I surveillance aircraft.

>Tableaux and cultural performances: The parade will have 25 tableaux of different states, departments and armed forces.

>Daredevil acts: One male team of Indo-Tibetan Border Police and one female team of BSF will do the motorcycle display.

>Homage to bravehearts: Next of kin of 5,000 fallen heroes will be presented with ‘Plaque of Gratitude’ by NCC cadets all over India as Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays homage to bravehearts at National War Memorial. Nationwide flagship programme of NCC will be launched as part of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ to honour fallen heroes. Two Param Vir Chakra and one Ashok Chakra awardees will also take part in this year’s parade.

