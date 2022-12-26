Covid News LIVE Updates: BF.7 Wave Unlikely in India, Say Experts; Himachal to Monitor Tourist Inflow Using Drones

Last Updated: December 26, 2022, 08:17 IST
Covid News LIVE Updates: Amid a steep rise of Covid cases in China and many other countries in the world, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday asked people to be vigilant and take precautions against the viral disease. Read More
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will meet representatives of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) and other stakeholders today. The IMA is currently looking at a study investigating the link between COVID vaccinations and death due to cardiac arrests.
After Agra, Uttar Pradesh has got its second case of Covid in Unnao district. A young man travelling to Dubai got himself tested and has been reported as Covid positive.
Sub-District Magistrate Ankit Shukla along with the Health Department team reached the youth’s house and samples of 20 people, including the family members of the youth, were taken.
The local administration has isolated the youth under the Covid protocol. Apart from this, his report will be sent for genome sequencing.
In view of a surge in COVID-19 cases in some countries, officials will physically visit all government hospitals in Delhi and ascertain their preparedness to deal with any eventuality, authorities said on Sunday. In pursuance of the central government’s directions, a mock drill will be conducted across all city government hospitals on Tuesday.
Delhi Health Secretary Amit Singla chaired a meeting with all district magistrates on Sunday morning and directed them to visit all hospitals and prepare an inventory of beds and equipment available there, a district official said.
“From Monday onwards, we are going to physically assess the situation at the government hospitals with regard to the availability of beds, oxygen cylinders, ventilators etc. These details will be available on a Delhi government portal for public viewing from Tuesday," another official said. The Delhi government’s coronavirus dashboard was last updated on December 12.
Could the COVID-19 surge in China unleash a new coronavirus mutant on the world? Scientists don’t know but worry that might happen. It could be similar to omicron variants circulating there now. It could be a combination of strains. Or something entirely different, they say.
“China has a population that is very large and there’s limited immunity. And that seems to be the setting in which we may see an explosion of a new variant," said Dr. Stuart Campbell Ray, an infectious disease expert at Johns Hopkins University.
Every new infection offers a chance for the coronavirus to mutate, and the virus is spreading rapidly in China. The country of 1.4 billion has largely abandoned its “zero COVID" policy. Though overall reported vaccination rates are high, booster levels are lower, especially among older people. Domestic vaccines have proven less effective against serious infection than Western-made messenger RNA versions. Many were given more than a year ago, meaning immunity has waned. The result? Fertile ground for the virus to change.
Maharashtra recorded 32 new coronavirus positive cases on Sunday, taking its overall infection tally to 81,36,511, a health department official said.
The death toll remained unchanged at 1,48,414 as nobody succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours, while the cumulative recovery figure reached 79,87,948 after 20 patients recuperated.
The number of sample testing conducted during the day increased by more than 9,000 as compared to Saturday. A total of 19,049 tests were carried out, which took the overall test count to 8,58,61,429, he said.
Amid the global Covid-19 surge and the start of the festive season, the Karnataka government is expected to decide on preventive measures and guidelines on Monday.
The health and disaster management ministers of Karnataka are scheduled to preside over a meeting with technical specialists to discuss the state’s guidelines.
“Health and Disaster Management Ministers (K Sudhakar and R Ashoka respectively) will hold discussions, several instructions have come from the Centre and the state government need to take certain decisions after analysing the factual situation on the Corona spread," Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Sunday.
Agra health dept has begun screening of foreign tourists by collecting their samples at the Taj Mahal, Agra Fort and Akbar’s Tomb.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday gave Rs 10 lakh each to the families of 53 journalists who died of COVID-19 and saluted their courage.
In a programme held at his residence here on the Good Governance Day, Adityanath said that the manner in which journalists spread awareness and exposed the shortcomings of the system with a positive spirit, even in the middle of a severe pandemic, is commendable. Adityanath disbursed Rs 5.30 crore in all to the families of 53 journalists who died during the pandemic.
In July last year, families of 50 other journalists were provided an assistance of Rs 10 lakh each, the UP government said in a statement.
Mumbai on Sunday recorded nine new coronavirus positive cases, which pushed the city’s infection count to 11,55,093, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said. There are now 50 active cases in the metropolis.
The death toll remained unchanged at 19,746, while the recovery figure grew to 11,35,297 after three patients recuperated from the infection in the last 24 hours, he said. The average case doubling rate stood at 1,21,294 days, while the recovery rate is 98.3 per cent, the civic body said in a release.
A total of 2,186 swab samples were tested in the last 24 hours, which took the cumulative test number of the city to 1,86,19,673. The city’s case growth rate between December 18 and 24 was 0.0005 per cent, the bulletin said
Chhattisgarh on Sunday reported one COVID-19 case at a positivity rate of 0.33 per cent, taking the tally to 11,77,749, an official said. The death toll and recovery count remained unchanged at 14,146 and 11,63,595, respectively.
The lone case was detected in Raipur, leaving the state with an active tally of eight, he said. So far, 1,88,31,034 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the state, including 302 during the day, he added.
Chhattisgarh’s coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,77,749, new cases 1, death toll 14,146, recovered 11,63,595, active cases 8, today tests 302, total tests 1,88,31,034
With the Christmas and New Year’s holiday season kicking off on Sunday, the central government has stepped up measures against the virus in light of the cases rising, especially in China where the lifting of the zero-Covid policy has caused a spread of the pandemic. PM Modi has also chaired meetings and his government has written to the states to put in place adequate measures to deal with any spurt.
Experts have, however, believe that the Covid situation in India may not deteriorate like that of China since the primary variant that’s driving the spike in cases in the neighbouring nation is not a novelty here. Moreover, Indian have already developed “herd immunity” a top official of CSIR- Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) here said.
The BF.7 variant – sublineage of Omicron BA.5 – was earlier detected in India and four persons were found to be infected with it as well, but they have since recovered. “The severity of the infection is not as much as it used to be with Delta. That’s because of the fact that we do have herd immunity to an extent. Actually, we have herd immunity because we are exposed to the other viruses,” he told PTI.
“We (India) have seen the Delta wave which is a big one. Then we have got vaccination done. And then the Omicron wave came and we continued booster doses. We are different in many ways. What is happening in China may not happen in India because of that,” he further said.
Meanwhile, as a precautionary measure, the Centre has asked states and union territories to ensure the availability of Liquid Medical Oxygen, adequate inventory of cylinders and functional life support equipment such as ventilators at hospitals to face any challenge.
The government has also started random sampling of 2 per cent of international arrivals at all airports in an attempt to check any infection spike in the country. The Centre had said RT-PCR test would be made mandatory for passengers from China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Thailand and asked states to conduct a mock drill on December 27 to ensure the readiness of health facilities including medical oxygen generation plants.
As the testing at Indira Gandhi International Airport In Delhi continued for the second day on Sunday, some passengers tested positive, according to an official. At the Delhi airport, as many as 455 passengers were subjected to random coronavirus testing, starting from 10 am on Saturday till 7 pm on Sunday. Out of them, less than half per cent are positive cases, an official at Genestrings Diagnostic Centre said.
The government has made random coronavirus testing mandatory for two per cent of passengers arriving on each international flight from Saturday amid a surge in coronavirus cases in various countries.
On Sunday, Chief Medical Officer of Agra, Arun Srivastava said a 40-year-old man, who returned from China two days back, tested positive for COVID-19 following which he has been isolated at his home in the city. His samples will be sent to Lucknow for genome sequencing, he said.
“The man has been isolated at his home and teams of the health department have been asked to conduct tests of his family members and those who came in contact with him,” Srivastava added.
The man returned to Agra from China via Delhi on December 23 following which he was tested at a private lab. The report came out positive for Covid. This is the first Covid positive case in the district detected after November 25, officials said.
Meanwhile, China’s National Health Commission (NHC) stopped publishing daily COVID-19 data on Sunday, amid doubts about their reliability as infections have exploded in the wake of an abrupt easing of tough restrictions. “Relevant COVID information will be published by the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention for reference and research,” the commission said in a statement, without specifying the reasons for the change or how frequently China CDC will update COVID information.
The NHC’s halt to reporting daily infection and death totals comes as concerns grow around the lack of vital information since Beijing made sweeping changes to a zero-COVID policy that had put hundreds of millions of its citizens under relentless lockdowns and battered the world’s second-largest economy. Despite the record surge of infections, the NHC had reported no COVID deaths nationwide for four consecutive days before halting the data release. China narrowed its definition for reporting COVID deaths, counting only those from COVID-caused pneumonia or respiratory failure, raising eyebrows among world health experts.
British-based health data firm Airfinity last week estimated China was experiencing more than a million infections and 5,000 deaths a day. After COVID cases were breaking daily records in late November, the NHC this month stopped reporting asymptomatic infections, making it harder to track cases.
Official figures from China had become an unreliable guide as less testing was being done across the country, while China has been routinely accused of downplaying infections and deaths. The United States has also reported COVID cases less frequently, changing from daily to weekly updates, citing needs to reduce the reporting burden on local areas.
The World Health Organization has received no data from China on new COVID hospitalisations since Beijing eased its restrictions. The organisation says the data gap might be due to the authorities struggling to tally cases in the world’s most populous country. Several models and reports in recent days have forecast as many as two million COVID deaths as the virus spreads to rural sections of the country, threatening to hit the most vulnerable elderly population and the unvaccinated.
The country’s healthcare system has been under enormous strain, with staff being asked to work while sick and even retired medical workers in rural communities being rehired to help grass-root efforts, according to state media. Bolstering the urgency is the approach of the Lunar New Year in January, when huge numbers of people return home.
