Covid News LIVE Updates: State Health Ministers to Meet Mandaviya Today; RaGa's Yatra in Delhi-NCR Amid BF.7 Fear, IMA Says Avoid Gatherings

Covid News LIVE Updates: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya is set to hold a meeting with state health ministers to assess the Covid-19 situation and preparedness at 3pm on Friday. Read More
Union Health Minister Mandaviya on Tuesday wrote to former Congress president Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to consider suspending the yatra if Covid protocols could not be followed. READ MORE
China only counts deaths from pneumonia or respiratory failure in its official COVID-19 death toll, a Chinese health official said, a narrow definition that limits the number of deaths being reported as the virus surges following the easing of pandemic-related restrictions, as per Associated Press.
The Karnataka government on Thursday decided to conduct mandatory testing of Influenza Like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) in the state amid a spurt in Covid-19 cases in some parts of the world, including China. READ MORE
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will hold a meeting with health ministers of states and Union territories on Friday over rising COVID-19 cases in some parts of the world. READ MORE
Amid growing concern over the surge of Covid-19 cases in some parts of the world, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that the Centre is committed to tackling the pandemic and urged states to enforce Covid-appropriate behaviour in public spaces in wake of the festive season. READ MORE
The Maharashtra health department on Thursday night said 2 per cent of the international passengers arriving at the state’s airports will be tested randomly amid concern of a possible spike in COVID-19 cases due to detection of the BF.7 sub-variant of Omicron which is said to be driving the latest surge in infections in neighbouring China. READ MORE
We’ve all become familiar with virus mutations during the pandemic, and we can probably all name the COVID variants Alpha, Delta, and Omicron. But as Omicron mutates into Omicron BA.2, Omicron BA.4, Omicron XE, and others, we’re hearing more and more about subvariants. READ MORE
The case rise in China is alarming the world. And earlier, a Chinese health official said that the country is only counting deaths from pneumonia or respiratory failure in its official Covid-19 death toll, a narrow definition that limits the number of deaths reported as the virus surges following the easing of pandemic-related restrictions. READ MORE
Amid the surge in Covid-19 infections in neighbouring China, a woman in Gujarat’s Rajkot city with foreign travel history has tested positive for Covid-19. READ MORE
Amid fears of a surge in Covid-19 cases due to the Omicron sub-variant BF.7, Gujarat reported six cases of Covid-19 on Thursday — two each from Ahmedabad and Bhavnagar Municipal Corporations and one each from the tribal districts of Dahod and Tapi, as per a report by Indian Express.
India has already seen a few cases of the BF.7 Covid strain in the past but that did not lead to a surge in infections across the country or an increase in the severity of the disease, co-chair at INSACOG’s advisory board Dr Saumitra Das told News18.com in an exclusive interaction. READ MORE
States have been asked to share a larger number of samples with the designated INSACOG Genome Sequencing Laboratories (lGSLs) for genome sequencing on a daily basis, the PMO said. PM Modi directed officials to strengthen the ongoing surveillance measures, especially at international airports.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said her government is not currently planning any restrictions on the Christmas celebrations and the Gangasagar mela in view of the advent of a new Covid-19 variant, maintaining that it has not yet been detected in the state.
The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has been collecting sewage samples from seven sites across Delhi and testing them for the presence of coronavirus variants, officials said at a review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. As per the officials, the Omicron sub-variant BF.7 has not been detected in the sewage surveillance reports for the last four consecutive weeks.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday called on China to share information on its Covid outbreak, saying its surging caseload impacted the world and renewed an offer to share US vaccines.
“It is very important for all countries, including China, to focus on people getting vaccinated, making testing and treatment available and, importantly, sharing information with the world about what they’re experiencing — because it has implications not just for China, but for the entire world," Blinken told a news conference.
In Delhi, at the moment, 2,500 tests are being conducted and these can be increased to one lakh if there is a surge in Covid cases. “We have 8,000 beds ready for Covid patients. At the time its peak, we had readied 25,000 beds but the bed capacity can be increased to 36,000. The government has also widened the scope of testing and those with SARS and breathing issues are being compulsorily tested using the RT-PCR method," Kejriwal said on Thursday.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the new Omicron sub-variant BF.7 of Covid-19 has not been detected in the national capital so far and his government is ready to tackle any eventuality if arises. Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal said the dominant sub-variant in Delhi is XBB that has been detected in 92 per cent of the samples till now.
Health authorities here have begun screening visitors at the Taj Mahal and other monuments in wake of the new Covid scare, focusing their efforts mainly on foreign tourists. Mainly tourists from the US, China, Japan and Brazil and European countries are being screened and their samples collected at tourism sites, including the Taj Mahal, Agra Fort and Akbar’s Tomb.
According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), PM Modi urged that precaution dose may be encouraged especially for vulnerable and elderly groups.
The increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in China has triggered fears of a severe wave of high mortality rate in that country. “We are keeping an eye on the situation (in China). We hope all mankind overcomes the pandemic successfully," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at a media briefing when asked about the surge in Covid cases in China.
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday announced that in light of Covid-19 concerns in India, 2% of all International passengers arriving in airports will be randomly tested for the virus through an RT-PCR test. The guidelines will be in place from December 24, starting at 10 am.
Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya will hold a meeting with state health ministers on the Covid-19 situation and preparedness at 3pm today, as per ANI.
Reiterating that “Covid is not over yet”, PM Modi advised states to audit Covid-specific facilities to ensure operational readiness of hospital infrastructure, including oxygen cylinders, PSA plants, ventilators, and human resources. He directed officials to strengthen surveillance measures, ramp up testing, and also genomic sequencing efforts. He also cautioned people against complacency and urged them to wear masks in crowded places.
The government on Thursday said that a certain number of passengers arriving in international flights will be subject to random coronavirus test from December 24. The Union health ministry has written to the civil aviation ministry in this regard. “A sub-section of 2 per cent of the total passengers in the flight shall undergo random post-arrival testing at the airport on arrival,” an official communication said, adding that such travellers in each flight shall be determined by the airlines concerned and preferably from different countries.
Mandaviya on Thursday told Lok Sabha that in the wake of Christmas and new year celebrations, states are advised to ensure that people wear masks, use sanitizers and maintain social distancing along with increasing awareness for precautionary doses. In his statement, he said that in the recent days there have been reports of rise in Covid-19 cases in many countries such China, Japan, South Korea, the US, France, Greece and Italy.
Several states in India have started enforcing Covid-19 protocols including testing in crowded places and screening at International airports. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the new Omicron sub-variant BF.7 of Covid-19 has not been detected in the national capital so far and his government is ready to tackle any eventuality if arises. Health authorities in Uttar Pradesh have begun screening visitors at the Taj Mahal and other monuments, focusing their efforts mainly on foreign tourists and the Kerala government has decided to conduct whole genome sequencing of more samples to identify different Covid-19 variants.
What is BF.7 and is it Dangerous?
The new variant BF.7 of the novel coronavirus is believed to be linked to the surge in Covid cases in China. India has already seen a few cases of the BF.7 Covid strain in the past but that did not lead to a surge in infections across the country or an increase in the severity of the disease, co-chair at INSACOG’s advisory board Dr Saumitra Das told News18.
“The sublineage BF.7 belongs to Omicron and it’s similar to BA.5 with additional mutations,” Das, a professor and a microbiologist at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), said. “We have seen at least one to two cases of BF.7 in India but there was no momentum or no threshold was breached. In the last three months, the number of cases has not gone up and there was nothing alarming.”
Dr Anil Goyal of Indian Medical Association on Thursday said that there won’t be a lockdown situation in India since 95 per cent of the people are vaccinated. “The immunity system of Indians is stronger than that of the Chinese. India needs to go back to Covid basics — testing, treating, tracing,” he added.
