Covid News LIVE Updates: Random Testing of 2% Int'l Passengers Starts Today; Will Wear Mask, Says Jairam Ramesh Amid Bharat Jodo Yatra Row

The Civil Aviation Ministry on Friday said that airlines are required to direct their crew members to lead and bring identified 2 per cent of international arriving passengers to the testing facility at the airport

By: News Desk

Last Updated: December 24, 2022, 08:21 IST

New Delhi, India

Covid-19, Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Amid rising Covid-19 cases in China and some other parts of the world, the government has directed authorities to start random coronavirus testing of international passengers coming to India starting Saturday. Two per cent passengers will be subject to random testing at airports. Read More

Dec 24, 2022 08:21 IST

West Bengal Ready to Tackle Deterioration in Covid Situation: Chandrima Bhattacharya

West Bengal is alert and prepared to tackle any deterioration in the Covid-19 situation, Minister of State for Health Chandrima Bhattacharya told a national-level meeting. Bhattacharya said that West Bengal will be a part of the countrywide mock drill on December 27 to ensure the readiness of infrastructure with a specific focus on oxygen plants, ventilators, logistics and human resources. “The state government is alert and ready to combat any COVID-19 situation. We also need to see that there is no panic among the people regarding this," Bhattacharya added.

Dec 24, 2022 08:13 IST

XBB, BF.7 and More: As China Cases Rise, Spotlight Falls on Covid Variants. How These Come About

We’ve all become familiar with virus mutations during the pandemic, and we can probably all name the COVID variants Alpha, Delta, and Omicron. But as Omicron mutates into Omicron BA.2, Omicron BA.4, Omicron XE, and others, we’re hearing more and more about subvariants. READ MORE

Dec 24, 2022 08:04 IST

For BJP, Covid is Where Bharat Jodo Yatra Is, Says Rahul Gandhi

Mounting his attack on the BJP, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said the ruling party can hold as many public meetings as it wants in the rest of India but sees Covid only where his Bharat Jodo Yatra is passing through.

Dec 24, 2022 08:03 IST

Odisha COVID-19 Situation 'stable', Govt Advises People to Use Mask

The state administration asked people to avoid crowded places and use masks, maintain social distancing, and go for tests if found symptoms. Presiding over the meeting attended by health experts of state government, ICMR’s Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC), ILS (Institute of Life Science), Health and Family Welfare secretary Shalini Pandit said the situation in Odisha has “remained stable" with below 15 cases per day since November.

Dec 24, 2022 07:55 IST

Goa Govt Urges People Not to Panic, Advises Covid-appropriate Behaviour

Goa government appealed to the people not to panic, but to take necessary precautions ahead of the Christmas and New Year festivities amid a rise in Covid-19 cases in some countries. State Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said the Union government has asked the states to remain alert about the COVID-19 infection.

Dec 24, 2022 07:54 IST

Covid-19 News: Gujarat to Launch Special Drive for Booster Dose

“At present, only 33 per cent of the eligible adults in Gujarat have taken the booster dose of the vaccine. We want to take it to 100 per cent. To do so, we will launch a special drive across the state and officials were also given instructions. People should also come forward and take the dose," the state health minister said.

Dec 24, 2022 07:52 IST

Covid Mock Drills to be Held on December 27, Another Meeting Next Week: Goa Health Min

A mock drill will be conducted in hospitals on December 27 to check preparedness for a Covid-19 surge in the state, Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane. “We have also asked for additional booster doses. Another meeting will be held next week. We are going for a meeting with Chief Minister."

Dec 24, 2022 07:52 IST

Mumbai: RT-PCR Test Free for Int'l Passengers Selected for Random Testing

Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport announced Covid-19 RT-PCR testing facility will be available free of cost for international passengers who will be randomly selected by the airlines for testing.

Dec 24, 2022 07:51 IST

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Thermal Screening Begins for Passengers Arriving at Pune Airport

Civic authorities have started thermal screening of 2 per cent of passengers arriving at the Pune International Airport, an official said on Friday.

Dec 24, 2022 07:49 IST

Will Wear Mask, Says Jairam Ramesh at Bharat Jodo Yatra Enters Delhi

I will wear the mask. PM wore a mask to Parliament yesterday but later there was no mask on his face. We will follow all protocols issued by government on the basis of medical evidence. BJP is doing politics on Covid and trying to defame Bharat Jodo Yatra

Dec 24, 2022 07:48 IST

Fully Prepared to Deal With Any Eventuality, Say Delhi Hospitals Amid Covid Scare

Many hospitals in Delhi have instructed their heads of department to strictly follow Covid guidelines, including wearing masks and using sanitisers, amid concerns over the surge in coronavirus cases in some countries, as per PTI.

Dec 24, 2022 07:47 IST

'Test-Track-Treat-Vaccinate': States Asked to Remain Alert, Conduct 'Dry Runs' in Hosps Amid Covid Scare

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday reviewed public health preparedness in a meeting with state health ministers in view of rising Covid-19 cases in several countries, especially China. He advised states to be on the alert and keep all preparedness for coronavirus management. He said “test-track-treat-vaccinate and adherence to Covid-appropriate behavior continue to remain the tested strategy for the Covid management. READ MORE

Dec 24, 2022 07:46 IST

Random Testing of 2% International Arriving Passengers Starts Today

With random coronavirus testing of international arriving passengers set to start today, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has said that airlines’ crew members will have to bring such identified passengers to the testing facility at the airport.

After the random testing, the passenger has to furnish the correct contact and address details to the Airport Health Officers (APHOs)/airport authorities.

 

The Civil Aviation Ministry on Friday said that airlines are required to direct their crew members to lead and bring identified 2 per cent of international arriving passengers to the testing facility at the airport.

Meanwhile, as Bharat Jodo Yatra enters New Delhi on Saturday, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said that the Yatra would follow protocols issued by the government based on medical evidence. “I will wear the mask. PM wore a mask to Parliament yesterday but later there was no mask on his face. We will follow all protocols issued by government on the basis of medical evidence. BJP is doing politics on Covid and trying to defame Bharat Jodo Yatra,” he said. His comments came after the Health Ministry had earlier in the week sent a letter to Rahul Gandhi directing the party to follow Covid-19 protocols in the Yatra or postpone it.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya chaired a meeting with state health ministers on Friday where he asked States to strengthen surveillance systems, ramp up testing and ensure readiness of hospital infrastructure.

According to a letter issued to states by Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, states are advised take stock of existing hospital capacities in terms of bed availability, logistic requirements as well as need for re-orientation of healthcare workers in clinical management of COVID-19 to remain prepared for any surge in cases. This may be tested by conducting “dry runs” in hospitals, it read.

Data shows a sharp rise in booster shot inoculations in India since last week. As per CoWIN data, on December 18 only around 4000 people got inoculated, while about 57000 people were inoculated with the precautionary dose on December 22. Meanwhile, Bharat Biotech’s intranasal Covid vaccine has been approved by the Union Health Ministry for inclusion in the vaccination programme as a booster dose for those above 18 years of age and was made available in private centres and on the CoWIN app Friday evening onwards.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will visit a government hospital in Delhi on Tuesday for a mock drill to review the emergency response in place for Covid-19 infections.

