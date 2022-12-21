'Covid Not Over Yet': Promote Boosters, Check Medicine Stock, Health Minister Tells Officials as China Uptick Puts India on Alert

Bring back booster doses, social distancing norms and masks and check the stock of key Covid-19 medicines in India — This is the latest directive from Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya to top officials as the sudden spurt of cases in Japan, US, Korea, and Brazil and the horror stories of deaths leaking out of China have forced the Centre to gear up for “any situation".

Mandaviya reviewed the coronavirus situation with bureaucrats, scientists, government officials and other experts on Wednesday morning.

“Covid-19 is not over yet. I have directed all concerned to be alert and strengthen surveillance. We are prepared to manage any situation," the minister announced in a tweet from his official handle.

According to the two government sources, who were part of the meeting, the minister has been informed by officials representing INSACOG that there is no need to panic but the country must be put on ‘alert’ mode.

The Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium, or INSACOG, is a consortium of over 50 laboratories to monitor genomic variations in the Covid-19 virus. Genome sequencing is a technique used to identify and understand the characteristics of new virus strains.

“The minister has been informed that there is no evidence of increased severity of Covid-19 cases in the country. Hence, there is no need for creating panic. What we need to do is be on alert. The minister has directed officials to increase vigil accordingly," a government official told News18.com.

The minister has also told officials to sensitise people about maintaining social distancing.

“The minister has expressed concern in terms of upcoming new year parties and get-togethers. The sensitisation programs will kick-start again to promote maintenance of social distancing and hand hygiene along with reminders for wearing masks," the officer said, adding that the government now plans to promote booster doses once again.

“There was a lull in terms of booster dose uptake as Covid-19 seemed to have faded away. There was no point in promoting booster doses as no one would come to take them. But now, the minister has advised promoting booster shots, especially for those with co-morbidities and compromised immunity," he said.

The department of pharmaceuticals and ministry of AYUSH have been directed to undertake the review of drug availability in the country.

“The departments should conduct a stock review of medicines which were used in the first, second and third wave. The idea is to prepare for the worst while there seems no need for panic," said the second government official above.

Increase surveillance, prepare for the worst

The minister, according to the government official quoted above, has directed INSACOG and Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) officials to “isolate the virus, if any new strains are being found circulating in the country, and conduct the vaccine efficacy check at the earliest".

The second government official told News18.com that the minister has ordered tracking and genome sequencing of the samples “coming out of three modes" to track new strains.

“Samples should be taken out from sewage water, incoming travellers at airports and usual samples taken by Indian laboratories for Covid-19 testing. The three kinds of samples should be tested extensively and checked for new strains as soon as possible followed by vaccine efficacy check."

India, in a bid to detect the presence of the Sars-CoV-2 virus, had started surveillance of sewage water at 19 different sites in 15 states. This method helps detect the presence of a virus in a community before it is clinically obvious.

