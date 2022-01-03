'Covid Now Mild But Very Infectious': 200 Kolkata Doctors, Medical Workers Tested Positive in Past Week

Around 200 doctors and healthcare workers have reportedly been infected by Covid in the past week in Kolkata. From government hospitals to private institutes, medical professionals have been falling prey to the pandemic at a worrying rate, sources say. About 70 doctors at the Calcutta National Medical College have been infected, according to reports. Around the same number of doctors and nurses have caught Covid at NRS hospital. In R Ahmed Dental College, more than 35 doctors and some more health workers have also tested positive, say sources.

The situation is similar in high-profile private hospitals, as some renowned doctors of Kolkata are down with Covid.

Dr Susmita Roychowdhury, an expert pulmonologist who has been fighting Covid from the frontline, said, “This disease is now mild but extremely infectious. We have kept our OPD open. Most patients are asymptomatic, so we are getting more cases. Even if we take off the N95 mask for 10 seconds, it is not safe now."

The state health department conducted a meeting in Kolkata on Monday with private hospitals that expressed concerns about the rising Covid cases among healthcare professionals. These institutes also requested that the number of days of isolation required for a person with the infection should be reduced following the American system. The state health department took note of the suggestion but said the isolation protocol is formulated by the ICMR.

Speaking to News18, Dr Yogiraj Ray, an infectious diseases expert, said, “A high infection rate and asymptomatic patients are leading to doctors and healthcare workers falling prey to Covid this time; and there are irresponsible citizens too."

The state government and hospital administrations are putting in all possible efforts to ensure the smooth running of institutes, said officials.

Dr Alok Roy, chairman and managing director of Medica Synergie Pvt Ltd, said, “Occupancy is full at our hospital and some among the doctors and staff are down with Covid. But the way the disease is spreading, many more may get infected. We are being extremely vigilant so that we can continue to care for the patients."

Doctors are now prescribing that healthcare workers wear N95 masks all the time to stay on guard.

Critical care expert Dr Saptarshi Basu said, “Not only doctors but nurses and healthcare workers are affected as well. We are combating this disease in every way."

The positivity rate in Bengal is 15.93% and strict protocols have been laid down by the government, said sources. Medical workers are optimistic that the stringent measures would help control the rapid rise in cases, they added.

