Covid Pill Molnupiravir’s Treatment for 5 Days May Cost Rs 1,600-Rs 3,000

The anti-viral Covid pill, Molnupiravir, may be priced Rs 40 to Rs 75 per tablet thus making the cost of the entire treatment around Rs 3,000 for five days, the head of Optimus Pharma, one of the 13 companies launching the drug in India, told News18.

Molnupiravir, developed by US-based biotechnology company Ridgeback Biotherapeutics in collaboration with US pharma giant Merck, was approved for emergency use in India on Tuesday. The oral pill will be manufactured by 13 Indian pharmaceutical companies including Torrent, Cipla, Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy’s, Natco, Mylan and Hetero.

Hyderabad-based Optimus Pharma is counted among the fastest growing manufacturers in active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and finished dosages in the Asia-Pacific region.

In an exclusive interview with News18, Optimus Pharma chairman and managing director D Srinivasa Reddy said Molnupiravir is not a complex generic to manufacture and its price could be as low as Rs 40 or up to Rs 75 per tablet.

Going by the estimate of 13 drug makers, the pill has been launched in 200 milligram strength. The recommended dose of Molnupiravir is 800 milligram twice a day for five days, which means, the entire treatment would require 40 tablets and the total cost would stand between Rs 1,600 and Rs 3,000.

“Molnupiravir is not a complex generic when compared to Favipiravir, which was moderately complex, hence, we supplied the finished drug to around 22 drug makers across India. For Molnupiravir, we will be supplying the finished formulations to three pharma companies," Reddy said.

“The price of Molnupiravir will be around Rs 40 to Rs 75 per tablet," he added.

Optimus Pharma is known for its aggressive role in manufacturing and supplying another Covid-19 drug Favipiravir to more than 20 top pharmaceutical companies in India, including Abbott, Cipla, Lupin, Mylan, Intas and Torrent. It also supplies API for Favipiravir to Glenmark – the top seller of the drug branded as Fabiflu.

While API is the main component of any drug that gives the main therapeutic effect, finished dosages are the final product. For instance: Paracetamol is an API of a drug branded as Crocin.

For Molnupiravir, Optimus Pharma will be supplying the finished formulations to three drug makers – America’s Abbott, Mumbai-based Lupin and JB Chemicals – apart from selling it under its own brand name “Molcovir".

