Covid Positive Cases Surge in Odisha, Omicron Tally Up at 75

A sharp rise in Covid-19 cases in Odisha prompted the government to direct all district collectors to take precautionary measures to tackle the situation. As per the data, the Khordha district has become a hotspot for the last few days.

The State has reported 3,679 new Covid positive cases in the last 24 hours. The highest of 1,233 cases were reported from the Khordha district, followed by 582 in Sundergarh, 372 in Sambalpur and 310 new cases were reported from the Cuttack district.

Also, 14 more Omicron cases were detected in the State. With this, the total number of Omicron cases jumped to 75.

The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has enforced micro-containment zones in various places of the capital city to tackle the situation. The BMC declared a hostel at a private educational institution as a micro-containment zone after 30 students tested positive for Covid-19. With this BMC declared 11 more places as micro-containment zones on Saturday. Four places under the north and seven others in the southeast zone of the BMC were declared as micro-containment zones following the detection of multiple Covid-19 cases. With this, the total number of micro-containment zones in different parts of Bhubaneswar increased to 45 in the last three days. Despite all precautionary measures, Covid positive cases are increasing in the capital city. 142 positive cases were detected on January 4, 341 cases were detected the next day, 400 on January 6 and 638 cases were detected on January 7. Given the situation, the BMC has increased the number of enforcement teams and started surprise visits at different crowded places.

“We have intensified drive to enforce covid norms strictly to tackle the situation, including awareness campaigns. The BMC has implemented micro-containment in different places of the capital city. And 45 spots have been declared as micro-containment zones after detecting covid positive in different wards of BMC," said BMC South-East zone Divisional Commissioner Mahendra Kumar Badhei.

The Puri district administration has taken all the precautionary measures to fight against corona. Puri, Shree Jagannath Temple will remain closed for devotees from January 10 till January 31, 2022.

Similarly, the Puri district administration has decided to not allow residents outside Puri district to perform the last rites at Swargadwar. The new regulation will come into effect from Monday and remain until further orders.

Bhaba Taran Sahu, the sub-collector of Puri said, “It is not possible to know who is infected with Covid and who is not. Even some staff at Swargadwar have detected Covid-19 positive. It has decided to impose restrictions on funeral rites at Swargadwar for non-Puri residents till the situation improves. Only the residents of the Puri district will be allowed to cremate those who died of non-Covid reasons at Swargadwar. The domiciles will have to produce address proof to avail services here."

The Ganjam district administration has decided to close all religious institutions till February 1, 2022. Only rituals will be performed in the presence of the least number of people, including priests and management staff.

