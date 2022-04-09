Covid Precaution Dose for 18+ Group from Sunday. Check Vaccine Price, Eligibility & How to Book A Slot

In a bid to offer stronger protection to people against the coronavirus, the Centre will on Sunday start giving the precaution dose of Covid-19 to all those aged above 18 years and have completed nine months after their second dose at private vaccination centers. The announcement was made by the Union Health Ministry on Friday.

Currently, only those above 60 years, healthcare workers, and frontline workers were eligible for the third dose. But from Sunday onwards, the booster dose will be thrown open to 18-year-olds as well subject to payment. The ministry, however, clarified that the free vaccination programs through government vaccination centers for first and second doses as well as precaution doses to healthcare workers, frontline workers, and the 60+ population would continue.

“All those who are more than 18 years of age and have completed nine months after the administration of the second dose, would be eligible for precaution dose. This facility would be available in all private vaccination centers," the ministry said.

The move to expand the coverage of booster doses is being seen as an extra step to ensure protection from the emerging variants of Covid-19.

Who is Eligible?

Those aged above 18 years old and have surpassed nine months since their second dose will be eligible for the booster dose from Sunday onwards. Beneficiaries will receive the same vaccine as their first two doses which means that if a person has received two doses of Covishield, the third dose will also be Covishield.

No fresh registration required; Slots booking via CoWIN

No fresh registration would be required for the precaution dose as all due beneficiaries are already registered on the CoWIN platform. However, the ministry informed that all vaccinations must mandatorily be recorded on CoWIN and both the options of “online appointment" and “walk-in" registration and vaccination will be available at the private Covid vaccination centres (CVCs). The private CVCs will maintain the vaccination sites in accordance with the guidelines issued earlier by the Union health ministry.

Where can one get the booster shots?

These shots will be available at private vaccination centers for a fee, while the government’s free vaccination campaign continues. Private vaccination centres can charge a maximum of Rs 150 as service charge over and above the cost of the vaccine while administering booster doses, the government said on Saturday.

Cost of the Vaccine Dose

A day before Covid vaccine booster shots become available to all Indian adults, the prices of Covishield and Covaxin at private hospitals have been slashed by more than half. Both the vaccine doses will now cost Rs 225. While Covishield has been slashed from ₹ 600, Covaxin is down from ₹ 1,200 per dose. “We are pleased to announce that after discussion with the Central Government, SII has decided to revise the price of COVISHIELD vaccine for private hospitals from Rs.600 to ₹ 225 per dose. We once again commend this decision from the Centre to open precautionary dose to all 18+," Mr Poonawala tweeted.

About 96 per cent of the 15 and above population in the country have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose while about 83 per cent of has received both doses, it added. More than 2.4 crore precaution doses have also been administered to healthcare workers, frontline workers and those aged above 60 years. Besides, 45 per cent of beneficiaries in the 12-14 years age group have received the first dose, the Ministry said.

The decision to throw open up the booster dose to the adult population comes at a time when India has lifted all travel restrictions for foreign countries and some European Union countries have made Covid-19 booster doses mandatory for international visitors.

(With inputs from agencies)

