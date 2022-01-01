Telangana Extends Ban on Rallies, Mass Gatherings Till Jan 10; Imposes Fine for Flouting Covid Rules

The Telangana government on Saturday banned rallies, public gatherings and mass gatherings till January 10, 2022, in view of the rising Covid cases in the country. The order extends the earlier ban on rallies and public meetings, which was enforced in the state till January 2.

The order of the Telangana government stated that considering the increasing Covid cases in many states of the country, it is ordering ban on all kinds of gatherings including rallies, religious events and public meetings.

It also directed compulsory face masks and ordered a fine of Rs 1,000 for not wearing masks by people in public places. The order will remain in force till January 10, 2022.

The order also directed thermal screening, hand hygiene, physical distancing, frequent sanitisation of premises and Covid-appropriate behaviour in schools and educational institutions. It also advised senior citizens and those with comorbidities to exercise precautions against Covid-19.

Meanwhile, Covid-19 cases in Telangana continued to rise with 317 fresh infections being reported on Saturday pushing the state wide tally to 6,82,215, while the death toll went up to 4,029 with two more fatalities.

The state also reported 12 new cases of Omicron variant, taking the state’s tally to 79. As many as 27 people recovered from the new strain, leaving the number of active cases at 52, a state government bulletin said, providing details as of 5.30 pm on Saturday.

The number of fresh Covid-19 cases has outnumbered recoveries for the past few days. According to the bulletin, 232 people recovered from the infection and the cumulative number of recoveries till date stands at 6,74,453 leaving 3,733 active cases.

