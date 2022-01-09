Covid Scare in Parliament: Ahead of Budget Session, 400 Staff Test Positive, Most Cases Asymptomatic

In random testing in parliament on January 6 and 7, over 400 staff members have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Most cases were asymptomatic, sources said.

A source told CNN-News18, “We were asked to do random testing, given cases were on the rise in the national capital. The ratio of people testing positive is 1:1 and most positive cases did not have any symptoms."

More such random testing will be encouraged for those coming to parliament to ensure that steps are taken to control the infection.

Both Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla and Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu had earlier requested and ensured that all staff workers were vaccinated with two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine. In fact, records also show that almost all members of parliament except for those with a medical condition were vaccinated with two doses.

Advertisement

In the next three weeks or so, the budget session of parliament will be underway and the union budget is likely to be presented on February 1.

Stricter implementation of Covid-19 protocols is likely to continue with the parliament refusing entry to visitors and people on casual passes. According to a central government directive, most people have been encouraged to work from home.

Over the past year or so, since the first Covid-19 wave, parliament has followed strict guidelines even during sessions by restricting entry of people, including staff of MP and minister, into the parliament building. It has also restricted the entry of the media for the session, while making random testing mandatory for everyone. Anyone from the media must be carry Covid-19 vaccination certificate.

Since Delhi is still showing a massive surge in coronavirus cases, it is likely that all restrictions will continue during the upcoming budget session.

Advertisement

India reported 1.4 lakh new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, with the active caseload at 4.8 lakh. Delhi, meanwhile, recorded 20,181 new cases taking active infections to 48,178. The daily positivity rate is at 19.6 per cent.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.