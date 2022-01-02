Covid Should Become Manageable Like Common Cold, Focus on Zero Deaths, Says Maharashtra Task Force Member

Covid has to become a manageable disease, while the focus should be on home-based care rather than institutional care, said Dr Shashank Joshi, member, Maharashtra Covid Task Force on the rapid spike in Covid-19 infections.

Joshi was honoured with the ‘IMA Special Award’ for the year 2020-2021, during the 96th All India Medical Conference held in Patna on December 27-28. The prestigious award is bestowed on eminent medical professionals by the Indian Medical Association, New Delhi, for the distinguished achievement of the highest order during a particular year.

“We are in the third wave now and we have to come out of this with responsible behaviour. Our biggest challenge today is that though the cases are mild, most people are asymptomatic. If you look at Mumbai, it has 5,712 cases that are asymptomatic, out of the 6,347, and the number of people who are hospitalised is only 389. So the bed which are occupied is only 9% and there has been only one death," Joshi told The Indian Express.

Basically, Covid has to become a manageable disease and we have to get out of this in a better way, he added. “We should not get overwhelmed by the third wave. That is our biggest target and for that, we need to focus on home-based care rather than institutional care," he said.

Talking about how the focus needs to be on people who are being hospitalised, he added that we have to differentiate them from the Delta variant because Delta is still around. He added that “We have to save their lives, this year, we want to have zero Covid deaths and zero people in the hospital or ICU and Covid should become like any other common cold..this is our wish," Dr Joshi told the Indian Express

