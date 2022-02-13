J&K to Reopen Schools, Colleges in Phased Manner from Feb 14 As Covid Situation Under Control

With Covid cases dropping in Jammu and Kashmir, the authorities on Sunday ordered reopening of educational institutions across the union territory for offline education in a phased manner from Monday.

While institutes of higher education will start functioning from February 14, junior level educational institutes will start functioning from February 21.

According to officials from the Jammu and Kashmir government, the ease in Covid restrictions comes after a thorough review of the situation over the past few weeks.

“With a large number of people in the union territory fully vaccinated, children in the age group of 15-18 getting vaccinated and the declining number of daily positive cases, the authorities decided to reopen the educational institutions across the union territory," an official told CNN News18.

Advertisement

“All universities, colleges, polytechnics, etc. shall commence routine offline (physical attendance) teaching after ensuring readiness for enforcement of Covid-appropriate behaviour and standard operating procedures from February 14," the order issued by the Jammu and Kashmir government’s department of disaster management, relief and rehabilitation and reconstruction read.

It read that all students between 15-17 age group coming to attend regular classes must carry a vaccination certificate with them. The head of the institution must ensure that guidelines related to social distancing and Covid-appropriate behaviour are strictly followed, including regular screening at the entrance to the institution.

“They shall also screen any symptomatic student and ensure their testing to contain any possibility of spread of the virus in their institution. Classes from 9 to 12 can commence routine offline teaching from February 14. All the students of 15 to 17 age group coming to attend the regular offline classes must carry a vaccination certificate…" the order read.

The order stated that the offline mode of teaching for junior classes in the summer zone schools shall begin from February 21, whereas the offline mode of teaching for junior classes in the winter zone would start from February 28.

Advertisement

Centres across Jammu and Kashmir providing coaching for civil services, engineering, NEET, etc are also permitted to adopt offline mode of teaching, while adhering to the standard operating procedure.

The government ordered that the maximum number of people permitted to attend any indoor gathering shall be strictly restricted to 50% of authorised capacity.

Advertisement

“Banquet halls in all districts of J&K are permitted to allow gatherings at up to 50% of the capacity, whereas cinema halls, theatres, multiplexes, restaurants, clubs, gymnasiums and swimming pools are permitted to function at 25% capacity," the order read.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Special: Live-updating IPL 2022 auction tally | IPL Mega Auction Live Updates here.