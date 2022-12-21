Home » News » India » ‘Covid Subsided Due to Jesus’, Says Telangana Health Chief, Later Claims ‘False Propaganda’

'Covid Subsided Due to Jesus', Says Telangana Health Chief, Later Claims 'False Propaganda'

G Srinivas Rao also said the narrative was created by some people, due to KCR's government initiatives

Last Updated: December 21, 2022, 22:57 IST

Hyderabad, India

G Srinivas Rao issued a clarification on the controversy and claimed that a false propaganda was created (Photo: ANI)
G Srinivas Rao issued a clarification on the controversy and claimed that a false propaganda was created (Photo: ANI)

Gadala Srinivas Rao, Telangana Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, found himself wrapped up in controversy, as his remark ahead of Christmas sparked a row on Wednesday. During an address, Rao could be heard claiming that Covid-19 subsided in India due to Jesus Christ.

“If there are any successors of the modern culture in India or Telangana, it is the Christians, and everybody should be aware of it. Also, Covid-19 subsided because of Lord Jesus," he said.

Later, the leader issued a clarification on the controversy and claimed that a “false propaganda" was created, and his video was doctored to create a false narrative. “My video clip is being cut and played to make people understand that I said that only through Christ. It is unfortunate that this kind of misinformation is being spread. I strongly condemn this," an official statement read.

Rao also said the narrative was created by some people, due to KCR’s government initiatives. “I will not insult any religion or anyone’s beliefs. I see all religions as the same and I believe that the essence of all religions is one," he said.

