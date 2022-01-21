Covid Surge, Curbs Hit India’s Only Barter Trade Fair at Guwahati in Assam

Touted to be the only event in India where barter system is still practised, the fair at Joonbeel in Assam took off at a sluggish pace on Friday morning.

The fair, which has existed since ages on the trade of trust between hills and plains, lacked the usual hustle and bustle, amid the rising Covid cases and curbs. Reduced to one-fourth of its grandeur, the famous three-day Joonbeel Mela this year was restricted to a mere observance of the rituals.

Joonbeel Mela is set up on Jagiroad, some 60 km from the capital of Guwahati. “Due to Covid restrictions, we limited the fair to bare minimum. People from four tribal villages, two from neighbouring Meghalaya and two from adjoining Karbi Anglong, participated with their products basically grown in the hills. Our king, the Gova Raja, observed his customary rituals and had food with the tribal participants on the first day. The second day, the barter fair was held on a very small scale and community fishing was observed in the crescent shaped lake [Joon: moon; beel: lake]," said Jursing Bordoloi, secretary, organizing committee, Joonbeel Mela.

The fair can be traced back to the 15th century with a three-day programme under the auspices of then Gorbar kingdom, with the participation of the Jaintia king of neighbouring Meghalaya. The world’s oldest system of trade is kept alive by the Tiwas, a tribe of central Assam and neighbouring Meghalaya in the fair.

A few days before the fair, which falls on Makar Sankranti, members of Tiwa, Karbi, Khasi and Jaintia tribes descend from the neighbouring hills with their indigenous products. The products usually traded during the fair include ginger, bamboo shoots, turmeric, pumpkin, medicinal herbs, dried fish and ‘pithas’ (rice cakes). The tribals barter their products for salt, oil, clothes utensils and other items.

Traditionally, the fair begins with an ‘Agni Puja’ (an obeisance to the fire god). ‘Tiwa’ king Deepsing Deoraja, (also called Gova Raja as the ancient kingdom of the Tiwas was known as Gova), along with his courtiers, participate in a community feast and then collect a customary tax from his subjects.

“We restricted the participation in the barter trade to 150 to 200 people. Hoping for better days next year," said a member of the Joonbeel Fair organizing committee.

