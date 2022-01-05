Covid Vaccination During Pregnancy Doesn't Increase Chances of Premature Births or Small Newborns: US Govt Data

US government data published Tuesday says COVID-19 vaccination during pregnancy doesn’t increase chances for premature births or small newborns. The findings echo previous studies and are in a Centres for Disease Control and Prevention report on 46,000 pregnant women, including 10,000 who received at least one vaccine dose while pregnant. Premature birth rates – about 7 per 100 births – were comparable in both groups, as were rates for small babies, 8 per 100 births.

The data, from December 2020 through late July, suggest there’s no increased risk for women vaccinated early in pregnancy although the authors note that most women included got shots during the second and third trimesters.

