Covid Vaccine Drive: Only 10% of Maharashtra Got Booster Shots; 4 Lakh Mumbaikars Turn Up

Only 10 per cent of the eligible population in Maharashtra have got their booster shots against Covid-19, as part of a free vaccination special drive.

The special campaign, taken as a part of the 75-day-long nationwide Covid-19 vaccine drive to mark the Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, provided free jabs are government vaccination centres. The drive started started from July 15 and ended on September 30.

During the drive, 65 lakh people turned up from across the state. Till now, over 91 lakh people out of the state’s five crore population have been administered the first dose. This is a mere one-fifth of the state’s population.

In Mumbai, around 4 lakh people have used the free jabs during the campaign. Around 15 per cent of Mumbaikars have taken the precautionary dose till now.

However, “the campaign was successful in getting more than five lakh citizens, who had not taken any shot of Covid-19 vaccines, jabbed while over 11 lakh got their second doses," health department officials told The Indian Express.

There were 1.7 crore people who had not been administered with second shot in the state. Due to the drive, 5 lakh more people who had not been vaccinated at all got their first shots.

Apart from the capital, Pune, Nagpur and Thane saw maximum number of enrolments for the free drive.

Overall in the country, nearly 16 crore people have taken the 3rd Covid-19 vaccination during the 75-day-long special drive. This has raised the booster dose coverage from 8 per cent to 27 per cent.

Special vaccination drives were conducted by all states and union territories to increase the uptake of the precaution dose among the 18-plus population, the Union Health Ministry said.

A total of 13,01,778 camps were organised during the period. As many as 11,104 camps were organised at bus stands, 5,664 at railway stations, 511 at airports, 1,50,004 at schools and colleges, 4,451 on routes of religious yatras, and 11,30,044 camps were organised at private and government workplaces and industrial establishments.

