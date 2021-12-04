In a shocking turn of events, a senior forensic professor in Kanpur killed his wife, and two minor children allegedly due to ‘fears’ over the newly emerged Covid-19 variant Omicron.

The incident took place in Kanpur’s Kalyanpur area, where the murder-accused, who worked at a private medical college in the city, first strangulated his wife, then killed his son and daughter by smashing their skulls with a hammer. He then fled the house, police sources said.

Before leaving the house, the man informed his brother of the act through WhatsApp and said he was ‘fed up of counting dead bodies and that no would be spared by Omicron’. According to the texts, the accused said he was ‘liberating everyone’ of such a situation.

After receiving the message, the accused’s brother reached the spot and broke the door of the flat. Once inside, he spotted the body of his sister-in-law. The bodies of his nephew and niece were also found lying in a nearby room. He informed the police about the incident, and officials along with a forensic team and dog squad reached the spot.

Police investigation has revealed that the professor was allegedly suffering from acute depression, for which he was also receiving treatment. Police sources said the accused had attempted to murder his wife in the past, as well.

Officials found a diary of the accused at the crime scene, where he has mentioned the murder of his family. He has also apparently written about the Omicron variant, saying that ‘now, the counting of dead bodies will not be needed’, adding that ‘now, corona(virus) will kill everyone’.

Police teams are conducting raids in search of the accused. The professor switched his phone off after sending messages to his brother. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

The Omicron variant which emerged this past week in South Africa, has now confirmed cases in India, as well. Dubbed to be possibly more infectious than the highly transmissible and lethal Delta variant (which led a devastating second wave in the country in April and May), much remains to be known about the mutant, and whether it is more lethal than Delta.

However, authorities are taking many measures to slow down the spread of the variant, with rigid international border checks, enforcement of Covid-19 norms and contact tracing of positive cases.

With inputs from Qazi Faraz Ahmad.

