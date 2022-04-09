Precaution Dose at Rs 225: Prices of Covishield, Covaxin Revised for Private Hospitals. Check Details

A day ahead of the beginning of the booster dose inoculation to all those above 18 years of age, the Serum Institute of India (SII) and Bharat Biotech on Saturday announced to revise the prices of the Covishield and Covaxin vaccines for private hospitals. Both the vaccine doses will now cost Rs 225.

Taking to Twitter, Pune-based SII CEO Adar Poonawalla said, “We are pleased to announce that after discussion with the Central Government, SII has decided to revise the price of COVISHIELD vaccine for private hospitals from Rs.600 to Rs 225 per dose. We once again commend this decision from the Centre to open precautionary dose to all 18+."

Bharat Biotech founder Suchitra Ella also tweeted, “We welcome the decision to make an available precautionary dose for all adults. In consultation with the Central Government, we have decided to revise the price of #COVAXIN from Rs 1200 to Rs 225 per dose, for #privatehospitals."

Those above the age of 18 who have completed nine months after the administration of the second dose will be eligible for the precaution dose, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday. The final guidelines on the precaution dose for people above 18 will soon be issued. “It has been decided that the precaution dose of Covid vaccines will be made available to the 18-plus population group at private vaccination centres. This facility would be available at all private vaccination centres," the ministry said.

