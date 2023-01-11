Home » News » India » CPIM Dismisses Party Worker Accused in Smuggling of Banned Tobacco Products

CPIM Dismisses Party Worker Accused in Smuggling of Banned Tobacco Products

This case comes at a time when the LDF Government is undertaking huge campaigns against all kinds of intoxicants

By: Neethu Reghukumar

News18.com

Last Updated: January 11, 2023, 10:13 IST

Thiruvananthapuram, India

A three-member commission has been formed to enquire about the allegations against shanavas. (PTI)
The CPIM has dismissed a party member Ijaz, who is an accused in the banned tobacco products smuggling case.

CPIM Alapuzha municipality councilor and area committee member A shanavas has been suspended. According to findings, the lorry which transported the smuggled tobacco products belonged to shanavas. Upon inquiry,  shanavas said that he had given the lorry on rent.

A three-member commission has been formed to enquire about the allegations against shanavas.

CPIM Alappuzha Secretary Nazar said that all allegations against shanavas will be enquired into by the commission and a report will be submitted at the earliest. One of the charges against shanavas is that he did not inform the party about purchasing the lorry.

Nazar said, “In the communist party, anyone who is doing such activity will not continue in the party. That’s our party. We will not help anyone like this. We will conduct a detailed enquiry and will take further action if needed. The person who has been found guilty has been dismissed from the party."

This case comes at a time when the LDF Government is undertaking huge campaigns against all kinds of intoxicants.

The decision was taken by the CPIM district secretariat. The meeting was held in the presence of Minister saji cheriyan. Banned tobacco products that were being smuggled in lorries were seized by police in Karunagapally, kollam District last Sunday. It came to light that one of the lorries is owned by shanavas .

