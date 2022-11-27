Crackdown on Films, Web Series Glorying Violence: Akal Takht Objects to Punjab Police Diktat on Brandishing of Weapons

In light of Punjab Police’s latest diktat mandating people to remove social media posts glorifying gun culture, the acting Jathedar of the Akal Takht Giani Harpreet Singh criticised the state government, saying they should instead focus on films and web series depicting such messages.

The Jathedar slammed the Bhagwant Mann-led government becaused they registered a case against those glorifying gun culture on social media. More recently, Amritsar Police booked a 10-year-old boy as his photo with a gun and a bandolier on his shoulder was posted on social media. The move had received flak from the public. Following an outrage over the registration of an offence against a minor, the police had cancelled the FIR.

Singh said the moves of Punjab Police would end up creating panic among people. The acting Jathedar said, “Instead of such diktats, the law enforcement agencies should crackdown on films and web series which glorify the weapons and violence, the most."

“By booking a minor kid meant that the state government intends to spread an atmosphere of terror, which could not be held justified," he added.

Questions were raised over Punjab Police for brandishing of swords and guns by several Sikhs in the Golden Temple complex during the “Khalsa Vahir" which began few days back.

The Khalsa Vahir is a religious procession which will cover entire Punjab in the next few months, from the Akal Takht in Amritsar to Sri Anandpur Sahib.

The state government has banned public display of firearms and songs promoting gun culture, including on social media. The Punjab DGO announced a three day window period to allow the people to remove such ‘objectionable’ posts from their social media handlers or face action.

