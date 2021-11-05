Cracker-Laden Scooter Bursts Into Flames, Father, Son Killed, 3 Other Sustain Injuries

A father-son duo in Tamil Nadu who were headed home after a large purchase of crackers met with a tragic end after the consignment they were transporting in a gunny bag exploded in transit, killing both of them instantly.

Kalaiarasan, from Ariyankuppam near Puducherry, and his 7-year-old son were riding a scooter with the explosives stashed in the leg space of the vehicle. CCTV footage shows a large explosion that sent fumes and flames for several metres from the explosion; along with the father and son, three others riding nearby were injured too. The injured have been admitted to the Jipmer hospital in Puducherry.

According to their family, Kalaiarasan had made the purchase for the family’s consumption, and to sell a portion of the crackers. The explosion, and the deaths, have drawn serious attention to the permissible limits of firecrackers that can be carried on two-wheelers. Police officials conducted an initial inquiry on the spot and made seizures of firecrackers in gunny bags meant for transportation.

The Chennai city police have booked over 760 on Diwali day for various violations, chiefly for skipping the timing restrictions. On Thursday, Chennai many localities had plunged into darkness after thick particulate matter from bursting crackers shrouded the city’s airspace.

