Cracks in Homes, Unchecked Construction Could Trigger Joshimath-like Crisis in These Regions

The crisis in Joshimath has shined a spotlight on the issue of land subsidence, or ground sinking, and the dangers of overwhelming ecologically fragile regions, such as the Himalayas, with excessive construction activities.

185 families have been evacuated so far from a ‘sinking’ Joshimath and hundreds of buildings have developed dangerous cracks. Satellite images released by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) revealed that Joshimath sank at a rapid pace of 5.4 cm in just 12 days due to triggering by a possible subsidence event on January 2.

While the town in Uttarakhand is struggling to tackle the crisis, similar cracks have been reported in other towns and regions, prompting concern and the need for swift action.

Here are some regions where a Joshimath-like crisis is feared:

Karnaprayag

Residents in this town, which is merely 85 kms away from Joshimath, have reported widening cracks over the last few days. Close to 50 houses have developed cracks and eight with severe damage have been served with notices to evacuate, as per sources.

Residents alleged that the cracks have been here for over an year now but it is only now that the administration have taken a note. Residents reportedly blamed the construction of an all-weather road for the cracks.

The cracks first started appearing ten years ago, as per an Indian Express report. Those who were evacuated and couldn’t find an alternative accommodation on their own are spending nights at the municipal council’s shelter, the report said.

Baghpat

A few houses in Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat developed cracks, causing fear among residents, it was reported on Thursday. According to Baghpat’s Additional District Magistrate (ADM), cracks have appeared in four to five houses in the Thakurdwara area of the district. The official further said the administration and looking into the matter and will find the cause and solution to the problem soon.

Meanwhile, other reports suggest cracks have appeared in about 25 houses in the locality, with some much more severe than the others. Locals of the area blamed leakage from the water pipeline after the gas pipeline was laid underground, for the sinking of the mud, which led to the cracking of walls, according to a report by Amar Ujala.

Aligarh

Sudden cracks have emerged in a few houses in the Kanwariganj area in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh. Local residents complained that a pipeline was laid by the government under the Smart City scheme, which has now reportedly started leaking, leading to the cracks.

“For the last several days, cracks have appeared in some of our houses due to which we are forced to live in panic. We have also complained about it but the Municipal Corporation authorities are not taking any concrete action and are only giving assurance. We are afraid that the houses may collapse," a local resident, Shashi, was quoted as saying by ANI on Wednesday.

Darjeeling

The risk of a land subsidence crisis like Joshimath is high in the hills of Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Kurseong in North Bengal, as per a report by IANS. Unbridled real estate development, often violating the permitted limit of the height of any construction in the hills, could lead to this, the report suggests.

Recently, in Darjeeling town alone, as many as 132 illegal constructions have been identified by the Darjeeling Municipality where the height restriction of 11.5 metres has been violated, it said.

Rajasthan

What Joshimath is seeing today will be seen in Rajasthan somewhere after 25 years if the present menace of illegal mining remains unchecked, veteran environmentalists said, while warning of a “disaster which is out of expectation", as per IANS.

“There are many hills which have gone missing in the state. In fact, on the other hand, hills have been created on plains by the locals by dumping garbage," Congress MLA Bharat Singh told IANS. “Joshimath story will be repeated in Rajasthan too. It is sad that governments realise the gravity of the issue when the situation goes out of control," he said.

