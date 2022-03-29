Creators of 'Bulli Bai', 'Sulli Deals' Apps Get Bail on Humanitarian Grounds

‘Bulli Bai’ app case accused Niraj Bishnoi and ‘Sulli Deals’ app creator Omkareshwar Thakur were ganted bail on humanitarian grounds by a Delhi court on Monday.

The court considered that the accused are first-time offenders and continued incarceration would be detrimental to their overall wellbeing but imposed strict conditions on the accused so that they cannot threaten any witness and temper any evidence.

The accused person would not tamper with evidence, would provide his contact details to Investigation Officer and would keep his phone switched on and would provide his location to the investigating officer, said the order.

It added that the accused persons would not leave the country and would appear before the court on each and every date, would not commit a similar offence while on bail.

The accused in the case were arrested in January for creating apps where photos of hundreds of Muslim women were posted without consent and misused.

Both the apps were created on GitHub. While Bulli Bai went public on January 1, 2022, Sulli Deals was created in July 2021. Bishnoi was arrested for creating the ‘Bulli Bai’ app and Thakur for ‘Sulli Deals’.

The Delhi police had arrested Bishnoi from Assam on January 6 and Thakur from Odisha on January 9 from Indore. Three more were arrested in the case including an 18-year-old woman.

