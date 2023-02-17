Critically-ill Maha Boy, Brought to Spiritual Story Teller's MP Ashram for Healing, Dies

A boy hailing from Maharashtra and suffering from cerebral palsy, who was brought in a critical condition by his parents to the abode of a spiritual story teller in Madhya Pradesh to receive “healing", died at a hospital here on Friday, police said.

On Thursday, a 52-year-old woman from Maharashtra died due to some illness at Kubereshwar Dham — the abode of well-known ‘Shiv Mahapuran’ narrator Pradeep Mishra in Sehore district — where a ‘rudraksh’ distribution programme is currently going on and a large number of people are visiting the place everyday.

The boy, aged around three, was brought by his parents to Kubereshwar Dham to get him cured, but he died at the district hospital, said the police.

“He was quite ill. His parents, like other people, brought him (to the ashram) to be cured. Hindu spiritual leader Mishra is distributing ‘rudraksh’ at his dham," Sehore Superintendent of Police Mayank Awasthi told PTI over the phone.

The boy, suffering from cerebral palsy, had been brought from a hospital in Maharashtra, he said.

People are turning up at Kubereshwar Dham in large numbers with belief that the rudraksh, dried stonefruit used as prayer beads by Hindus, received from the seer would free them of their diseases and help in get rid of hardships, said the police officer.

Terminally-ill patients are coming at the event and hoping for “miracles", he said.

Despite efforts, district hospital civil surgeon Dr Pravir Gupta could not be contacted for further details about the boy.

The rudraksh distribution programme, which started on February 16 and will continue till February 22, is attracting devotees from several states, including adjoining Maharashtra.

The steady stream of visitors at Kubereshwar Dham, located some 8 kilometres from the district headquarters, is causing traffic snarls.

